BASEBALL: Growth for Grego as DC Electric splits four in Elkhorn North tournament

DC Electric competed in the Elkhorn North tournament this weekend, splitting four games in a performance that head coach Jason Shockey said was good but "not overly impressive."

"We played four quality opponents," Shockey said. "I thought we battled pretty much every single game... did a good job of battling. 2-2 doesn't sound overly impressive, but when you stack the fact that we played four good opponents and we were in every single game and we got a lot of guys playing time, that's what the weekends are about... In the grand scheme of things, I'm happy with how we battled, how we competed."

Shockey added that giving reps to players that don't play as often was also valuable this weekend.

Friday: 4-2 loss to Gretna Post 216

Pitching for both Dragons and Thunderbirds was in control through the first three innings, as just 20 at-bats were taken (minimum 18).

But in the top of the fourth, second baseman Ethan Hermsen started the inning with a walk, and first baseman Caleb Schnell followed with a single.

With runners on the corners, third baseman Skyler Graham drove in Hermsen with an RBI single to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

Gretna added a second run on an RBI groundout by Hermsen in the top of the fifth.

With a 2-0 lead, Gretna starting pitcher Connor Cole remained in control and his offense helped him out with some insurance runs on a two-RBI single by catcher Isaiah Weber in the top of the sixth.

"Connor did a good job," Shockey said. "We saw him in the spring and it was kind of something similar. He was mixing pitches and upsetting timing, which is essentially what pitching is about, trying to get guys off balance."

DC Electric fought back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Nick Riggs. But even after chasing Cole from the game, the Thunderbirds couldn't quite pull out the comeback and lost 4-2.

"I thought that Robert Wood was outstanding on the mound," Shockey said. "I think there were two situations where they had runners on second and third or runners on third and less than two outs, and he was able to strand a runner without them scoring... I feel like we did a really good job and defensively for the most part. We had one or two mishaps but overall I felt like we played pretty well defensively."

Game 1 on Saturday: 4-1 win over 52's Patriots (Millard South)

Shockey summarized the Thunderbirds' win over the Patriots with the play of Daniel Lester (4.2 innings pitched, one hit, five walks) and Drew Grego (3-4, double, two RBIs).

"Lester was unbelievable," Shockey said. "I knew Millard South is good, they're very good, very well-coached, got an outstanding lineup. But it doesn't matter who they run out there, and they've got some really good bats in the lineup, (but) Daniel was outstanding."

Lester navigated several situations similar to Wood in Friday's game, where runners were in scoring position with less than two outs. Shockey also gave credit to relief pitcher Bryce Woodard, who came in with runners on first and second in a 1-0 game. Woodard got a groundout to finish the fifth, and Grego hit a "big two-out double over the left fielder's head" to give the Thunderbirds an insurance run.

"Drew was outstanding," Shockey said. "He was 3-4, he had a great tournament, great weekend... His maturity, his growth is just continuing to get better and better and better. And the great thing about Drew is he's such a humble kid, he's not an arrogant kid, he doesn't expect all the limelight. He's just continuing to learn... whether it's on the mound, at shortstop (or) second base). I pulled him aside a couple of times and we just talked about certain situations... It's great to see him continuing to evolve as a very good player as a 14-year-old freshman."

Sunday: 1-0 win over PrimeTime (Omaha Burke)

Before their game against Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) resumed, the Thunderbirds shut out the Bulldogs in a 1-0 win.

While Grego led the way offensively against Millard South, he was dominant on the mound against the Bulldogs.

"He was outstanding, he gave up one hit in seven innings (on) 80 pitches," Shockey said. "(Ryan Sullivan and Woodard) weren't available from a pitch-count standpoints, so we're unable to use them. So we told Drew, we know you closed yesterday... but we just kept checking with him and saying we'd like you to go a little bit deeper if at all possible because our bullpen is taxed right now."

Grego stepped up, and struck out seven batters.

"Drew was outstanding... our defense was outstanding," Shockey said. "And we got the one run on an error on a ground ball to the third baseman. He overthrew first and Jackson Steele scored from first base to give us our run."

Game 2 on Saturday, resumed Sunday: 5-1 loss to Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista)

Due to stormy weather on Saturday, June 11, the game against Pinnacle Bank was delayed with the Thunderbirds leading 1-0 and two outs away from winning before being completed on Sunday.

"It was just kind of weird," Shockey said. "It's kind of a weird feeling the way the situation was, bringing in the new pitcher because Logan (Toman) was at his max from (Saturday), so he wasn't able to continue. (Pinnacle Bank) had a guy on second, one out... it's a different dynamic."

Once the game resumed, the Thunderbirds did a "good job" to get out of the fifth, but the Monarchs pounced with three walks out of four at-bats to load the bases, and a fourth walk scored one.

Second baseman Jackson Vetter then doubled to center field, scoring three runs to give Pinnacle Bank a 4-1 lead. First baseman and pitcher Brayden Jones singled in Vetter to give the Monarchs a 5-1 lead.

"We talked about with the guys, this is something that we just came off a 1-0 win, a lot of energy, a lot of emotion, and then we come back here and we got to refocus," Shockey said. "It's weird starting in the middle part of the game as opposed to at the very first pitch... When you're in a shrunken game like that, it's kind of a little bit challenging."

In the bottom of the sixth, DC Electric got a run back on a wild pitch but ultimately lost 5-2.

With the 2-2 split in the tournament, the Thunderbirds improve to 13-5 this summer.

