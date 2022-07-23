BASEBALL: Kiviniemi honored after 34 years of service

Longtime Class A American Legion baseball president and adviser Don Kiviniemi was honored at the opening ceremony for the American Division State Tournament on Friday, July 22.

“I was surprised,” Kiviniemi said. “It almost made me cry. I didn't even know this was gonna happen, like I said, I wanted to go quietly out the back door.”

Kiviniemi’s son, Don Jr., coached Bellevue East for 17 years, and Don Sr., has been at the helm for Class A Legion baseball for over three decades. In 1988, Kiviniemi and several local veterans revitalized the Martin Graves American Legion Post 339 in conjunction with the Bellevue Baseball Boosters.

Over those years, he’s seen plenty of changes, including the growth of Bellevue West baseball, but he said the Omaha metro has the best coaches and teams.

He has also learned the importance of making decisions with the coaches and the importance of taking care of his people, and became a member of the American Legion State Athletic Committee in 2000, where he served as chairman for two years.

“You manage your people, and, if you take care of your people, your people are going to take care of you,” Kiviniemi said. ”I kind of took care of my coaches and they took care of me. So it was (like) a marriage.”

For those around him, Kiviniemi has been a leader and mentor who has made an impact on the Omaha baseball community and ruled with fairness. He was awarded the Cody Kerr Award -- the highest recognition conferred by the American Legion Department of Nebraska -- for his decades of service.

Jody Moeller, chairman of American Legion in Nebraska and a member of the National Baseball Committee, first met Kiviniemi after joining the committee in 2007 on a trip to Indianapolis for a chairman’s conference.

“He's basically been a mentor to me and many of the newer members on the committee because he was on it, I think (for) four or five years before I came on,” Moeller said.

Moeller continued by saying that whenever he was in a tough spot, Kiviniemi was the person he reached out to.

“He's always been that guy, the fountain of wisdom, so to speak. He has always been a classy guy,” Moeller said. “We all went to Don, (we) sought his wisdom on some of these things. So he's been a major and very integral part of the administration of American Legion baseball in Nebraska for a couple of decades, almost three decades now.”

Kiviniemi has ruled with an iron fist, Moeller added, but has always done so fairly.

“He's always been very fair minded -- even if it comes to the point of, (saying) 'Hey, this rule is not treating a section of our program properly, we need to change that rule,'” Moeller said.

Moeller said his biggest lesson from Kiviniemi was his “sense of fairness,” and added that Kiviniemi’s legacy is how he handled difficult situations.

“We've actually been through rules a time or two to make sure that we're doing what's right,” Moeller said. “And whatever the situation is, and that's always been Don's leadership.”

Tim Riskowski is stepping into Kiviniemi’s role, Moeller calling him a “perfect fit.” Riskowski, who served on the umpire committee and worked with Kiviniemi often, is amazed by the involvement Kiviniemi had.

“It’s pretty amazing because he revitalized Legion baseball,” Riskowski said. “He got people in the community involved. His family got involved. ... I mean he spent a lot of time out there for the kids and all the programs.”

In his long years of service, Kiviniemi tried to get everyone involved that he could.

“He wanted everyone that had any knowledge of baseball and just wanted their involvement and their expertise, (he) wanted to make things better for everyone,” Riskowski said.

Riskowski hopes to continue that legacy as he takes over for Kiviniemi.

“I hope to continue what he started,” he said. “I hope to continue Legion baseball, possibly bring regionals to Omaha in the metro area. Just make things better for the kids.”

Current Bellevue East head coach Ian DeLaet also recognized the contributions of Kiviniemi to the community.

“Don's done so much for the Omaha community, for baseball, a lot of things that people will never see or understand that Don was able to give us an organized way of giving our high school kids a platform to be able to play baseball that is second to none in the country, it’s fantastic,” DeLaet said.

He added that the Chieftains are especially honored as the Post 339 team and are grateful for all he’s done for Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gross Catholic and Omaha Bryan in Bellevue.

“He's always (been like), 'Hey, what can I do to help?'” DeLaet said. “There's not a lot of people like that out there in the world. And we're just grateful that he's on our side.”

DeLaet said keeping the ceremony a secret was difficult as Kiviniemi was still heavily involved with planning the state tournament, which Bellevue East is hosting at Roddy Field for the first time since 2008.

“We put in a bid for it, and he was involved,” DeLaet said. “It's been a while … since we’ve hosted one here. We were excited to get one coming our way and he helped organize all that and we were fortunate that we have these facilities and the infrastructure to be able to host one of these.”