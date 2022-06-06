BASEBALL: Omaha Gross demolished in third inning, finish 'good week' with walk-off loss

OMAHA -- Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross Catholic) allowed seven runs in the third inning of the championship game of the Omaha South Tournament at John Stella Field at Brown Park, and lost the game 8-7 to Five Points Bank (Hastings) on a walk-off sacrifice fly.

"This was a good week in baseball for us," Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. "We had that layoff between spring and summer, we came out a little slow (last week), and piled up some wins in a row and this weekend, we started throwing strikes, hitting the ball around, kind of got things back going in the direction that we want them to go."

The hitting was on full display in the first inning, when starting pitcher Alex Kosse drilled a line-drive home run over the left field fence. The three-run shot gave Gross Catholic a 4-0 lead after an RBI double by Connor Capece opened the scoring.

Kosse pitched two shutdown innings to start the game, and the Cougars added a fifth run on a fielder's choice in the top of the third inning.

But in the bottom half of the inning, Hastings got hit after hit, piling up the runs to swing the game and take a 7-5 lead.

"They started piling up some hits," Hempel said. "We knew they were going to, Hastings always is a good hitting club. It's always a good Legion program that we enjoy playing for that reason. We know they're going to score, we're going to score, and you just got to try to out-slug them, and we came up a run short today... We had to try to find ways to get out of it and then battle back, and we did. Boys played well and did a nice job of just competing."

The Cougars scored one run in the top of the fourth on an error after a one-out double by Nick Boring, and Boring drove in the game-tying run in the top of the sixth with an RBI single.

However, in the bottom of the seventh, Hastings loaded the bases and won the game on a sacrifice fly to left field.

"Most times we give up a seven-run inning, you're not going to be in that game, and we battled back and had a chance to win late," Hempel said. "That's all you can ask for. Give yourself an opportunity late. It was a good weekend."

With the walk-off 8-7 loss, the Cougars drop to 6-6 and will face Creighton Prep away on Tuesday.

