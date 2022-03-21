BASEBALL: Papio South pitching limits Bellevue West in key early win

BELLEVUE -- Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South faced off in the home opener for the Thunderbirds, though pitching led the Titans to a 3-1 win on the road Friday, March 18.

Both teams come into the spring season after making the state tournament last year, and the Titans played the second game after winning 13-0 at Omaha Northwest on Thursday, March 17.

Titans senior pitcher Nick Ripple got through runners on second and third base in the bottom of the first inning, and the Titans took advantage of the Thunderbirds missed opportunity.

“One of our goals is always score first,” Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. “Be the team that scores first and be on the offense, and that helped us get on the scoreboard.”

Two wild pitches with runners on second and third cleared the bases for senior Garrett Siemsen, who would have cleared the bases anyways. The right-handed hitter went opposite field with a home run that was aided by the wind over the right field wall to give the Titans a 3-0 lead in the second.

“They made a bobble and then we got a big bopper hit, and stayed back and played defense and got good pitching down the stretch,” Lynam said.

The Thunderbirds went six up, six down in the next two innings, but after a single by starting pitcher Daniel Lester with one out, Colin Flores sent an arching shot into deep center field that hit the warning track and cut the deficit to 3-1. After the RBI double, Lynam pulled Ripple for fellow senior Tyler Mackling.

“Going into the inning, he was 52 (pitches in) going into the inning, and we kind of looked in our heads 60 to 65 pitches and he was about that limit,” Lynam said. “On a cold day like that, that’s a good number, (also his) first time out.”

Lynam added that it wasn’t a pitch count, but about “knowing the situation.” Mackling came in and got out of the inning, and then struck out the first two batters the fifth inning before getting a groundout.

The Titans got runners on first and second in the top half of the fifth, but the Thunderbirds got a strike out and then caught Siemsen on the way to third for a double play.

“Pitching is ahead of hitters right now, and we saw it in evidence today,” Lynam said. “Both teams had really good pitching, and I hate to look at the number of strikeouts each team had, but our pitching, their pitching was outstanding today.”

Lynam might feel a little better about the strikeouts that Mackling got to start the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Titans were sure to be sweating when Lester got a single to right field and Flores sent a towering fly ball to deep left. But the deep shot came up just short of the fence and was caught on the warning track to retire the side and send the game into the seventh.

In the seventh, the Titans went down in order, and then gave up a single to the Thunderbirds with nobody out. Mackling refocused after a visit to the mound and retired the next three hitters to give the Titans a key early win over a team that got the better of them in last year’s opener (5-3 Thunderbirds win).

“It’s important to get off to a good start because we got a lot of inexperienced players,” Lynam said. “Good players, but inexperienced right now, and so getting off to a good start allows us to be a little more free, and there’s not the added pressures if we lose.”

Lynam added that winning early helps players who are unfamiliar with varsity baseball, and are experiencing it for the first time.

“It’s good to see that we’re off to a good start and playing good baseball,” Lynam said. “Pitching, defense, another shut out yesterday, and then we gave up one run today.”

Next up for the Titans is a third road game to start the season, this time against Kearney on Monday at 4 p.m., while the Thunderbirds look to get their first win of the season at home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Elkhorn South. Both games were set for after the Times's print deadline.

