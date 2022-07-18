BASEBALL: Peitzmeier Demolition win first 2 in Area 2 Tournament

OMAHA — The Peitzmeier Demolition Cougars won their first two games in the Area 2 Tournament the weekend of July 15-17 to set themselves up with at least two chances to make the state tournament.

The Cougars were led by the pitching of Kyle Capece as they got off to a strong start in postseason play with a 3-0 win over DC Electric on Friday night at John Stella Field at Brown Park.

Both teams were held in check through the first three innings, though the Cougars did challenge Thunderbirds starter Drew Grego with a pair of base runners in the second inning.

But in the fourth inning, Peitzmeier Demolition first baseman Joey Meier hit a towering solo home run to left field.

“The last 10 days he’s just gotten back to what he was doing in the spring,” Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. “He had kind of a middle of the summer where he was struggling a little bit. I think he’s popped three (home runs) out now in the last week.”

Hempel added that they’ve joked that Meier, a Bellevue University commit, is already getting comfortable with his next home field as he’s hit four home runs in nine or ten games at Brown Park.

The Cougars added a second after a single and an error, and could have had a couple more, though, as two runners were caught out trying to score.

Capece’s toughest challenge came in the bottom of the fifth. He walked the lead off hitter, and then lost a no-hitter on a single by Jackson Steele just over the second baseman Colby Duncan’s glove.

“I had no clue I was throwing a no-hitter until I heard one of the Bellevue West kids say, ‘We’re on the board,’ and I looked up at the scoreboard and there was one hit there so yeah, I had no clue. I just went out there and threw,” Capece said.

After walking the next batter, Capece then got three straight outs, one of which was an excellent over the shoulder catch going back by shortstop Luke Bies. Capece said trusting his teammates was how he got through the jam.

“Trusting my teammates is a big (reason),” he said. “I knew the ball’s going up, one of either our middle infielders … or our center fielder was going to be there. So I had full trust that that ball wasn’t gonna fall and then I went out, pitched my butt off and had fun.”

“Kyle’s been our man,” Hempel added. “He’s been a varsity guy for three and a half years and he’s obviously been in this moment, which is a big part of this. He never got rattled. He had command of three pitches. Even when he got into that bases loaded moment, it was still a situation where he made the pitch. We made a play behind him, and then he made a pitch and then we got the roll over to third and that was, I mean, that was the ballgame. That was the opportunity for them to get back into it.”

Hempel said that Capece’s confidence and experience, including throwing no-hitters and “three or four” one-hitters in his high school career, was key for being able to throw a complete game shutout.

“Being in that moment, I completely believe when he says it wasn’t on his mind, because I’m sure it wasn’t, winning the ballgame was on his mind,” Hempel said. “He competed and made every pitch he needed to make. And he’s just that top end guy that’s been there, done that and you just like to go out and see him compete.”

Capece also threw nine strikeouts, and felt he was able to keep the Thunderbirds off balance.

“I think keeping them off balance, heavy fastball, and then once I get down in the count, I use my changeup and curveball,” Capece said. “So try to keep the hitter off balance and swinging and missing.”

The Cougars added another run on an RBI single by Duncan in the sixth inning, but were kept from another run in the top of the seventh when Alex Kosse was called out at home in a call that caused ire from Hempel.

“Sometimes you’re gonna get those 50-50 calls, you hope that you get one or two that go your way,” he said. “Tonight, It didn’t seem like we got the breaks. We harp all the time to the kids … about playing through adversity. You can’t expect everything to go your way.

“Our mindset tonight was to continue to apply pressure to their defense and we kept challenging them. They made three great plays at the plate to get us out. You hope it doesn’t come back to hurt you in a low scoring game. But because of the mindset we had and the approach we took in that ball game allowed us to (win) … We’ll live with that and hope that the baseball gods will equal out as we continue to play.”

“When you come into Area, you’re typically going to take about three wins to get into that final two. You’ll take them whenever you can get them, but it’s always easy to get them early because then your back isn’t against the wall,” Hempel said.

The Cougars continue to gain confidence after making the jump to Class A for Legion ball.

“Making the jump up to playing Class A with the school size that we are, it’s a challenge, but there’s a reason we do this,” Hempel said. “It’s to play teams like this, schools like this, because it sets us up for success in the spring, and we’ll never shy away from that. … These guys don’t lack confidence when it comes to playing teams that are traditionally Class A powers.”

Play continued for the Cougars in the winners’ bracket against Gene’s Auto (Papio South) on Saturday, looking for revenge after they were bounced from the tournament by the Titans last year.

A fielders’ choice groundout by first baseman Joey Meier scored shortstop Luke Bies in the top of the first, and a sacrifice fly by Bies the next inning with the bases loaded gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

In the third, an RBI single by right fielder Nick Boring pushed the lead to three, and an error followed by an RBI single by Bies gave the Cougars a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Starting pitcher Joe Rempe continued to shut down the Titans through the sixth inning, but things got dicey in the seventh.

Rempe got a groundout and pop out on both sides of a hit by pitch, and the Titans were down to their final out, trailing by five with a runner on first.

With rain starting to come down more heavily, the game began to literally slip out of the Cougars’ command. Third baseman Trenton Andringa singled, but what should have been runners on first and second turned into a run scored and runner on third after an error on the throw back into the infield by Boring.

Andringa scored on a passed ball, as control became more difficult with the rain coming down, and after a walk and error, the Titans now trailed just 5-2 with runners on the corners.

Another passed ball scored Schrader, and two batters and a pitching change later, and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded cut the Cougars’ lead to 5-4.

Simon Baber replaced reliever Alex Kosse, and fielded a hard ground ball right at him and ran over to first for the final out to give the Cougars another big win.

“Those last three outs are always the toughest to get,” Hempel said. “It’s just the way the game works, and obviously (Titans head coach) Billy’s (Lynam) group was going to scrap … We had a couple of missed opportunities with some pitch sequences there that we missed. The downpour starts, everything that could have could have been used as an excuse, and we just battled through it, we grinded it out.

With the win, Peitzmeier Demolition advanced to face Wolfe Electric (Millard West) for a spot in the championship game and a qualification to the state tournament.

“If we would have blown a lead in that game like that, it would have been tough to come back (Sunday) mentally,” Hempel said. “I don’t doubt these guys would have been OK. They’ve bounced back all year.”

Against the Wildcats, the Cougars got on the board first with an RBI single by Meier. Hempel said applying pressure and scoring early has been their M.O. this week.

“You just gotta keep applying pressure but it is important to get on the board early,” Hempel said. “Momentum is such a big thing in baseball and you take it and you try to stay with it as long as you can and keep it away from the other side. And if you can get a run up early, that’s gonna get your guys excited and get things off to the right step.”

He added that early pressure will continue to be their approach as long as they continue to keep playing.

However, as much as the early run kept the Cougars in the game, it was quickly overruled in the bottom of the first when the Wildcats scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.

For the next three innings, the pitchers for both teams kept the opposition in check.

“Ethan (Gillespie) gave us another great performance on the mound,” Hempel said. “We just didn’t get the couple of hits we needed early that could have put some runs up again, had some breaks go against us that at some point these are gonna start to equal out for us. But you just gotta keep playing, keep battling through it.”

As a fly ball pitcher, Gillespie got the Wildcats to hit fly out after fly out, but the Wildcats finally got one over the fence on a two-run home run by Avery Moore.

“That was a great swing,” Hempel said. “That’s one where you just tip your hat to him because it wasn’t a meatball and the kid went out and just put a really good swing on it. He’s a really good athlete … Ethan’s been a fly ball pitcher for a long time. He kind of works at times a little too much up in the zone, but you know, he’s gonna work all areas of the zone.“

The Wildcats tacked on one more in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead and won by the same score. Even with the loss, Hempel was proud of his team’s effort against the spring state champions.

“We played really good baseball against the best team in the state,” Hempel said. “I mean, these guys are top, one to nine.”