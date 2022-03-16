BASEBALL: Previewing the Thunderbirds, Chieftains, Bears and Cougars

Baseball will be back in season for high schools in Bellevue. Here’s a look at the teams.

Bellevue WestBeginning a preview of the season ahead, we start with Class A semifinalists in 2021, Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds come into 2022 with an “entire new team” after graduating 12 seniors that led the team to a 27-4 record.

“Eleven of them went on to play college ball, so this year we will be asking a lot of new guys to ‘step up’ and fill roles that they may not be accustomed to,” head coach Jason Shockey wrote in an email to the Leader.

The Thunderbirds do still return plenty of talent, and Shockey said the team strengths start with a lot of arms, team speed and versatile defenders.

“Being flexible and having the ability to move people around will be beneficial. Offensively, we have some guys who can swing (the bat), it’s just a matter of getting them accustomed to varsity pitching sooner than later.”

Of the returning talent, Daniel Lester has the most experience on the mound and at the plate, and Ryan Sullivan has pitched at the varsity level since his sophomore year. Robert Wood went 6-0 with a 2.62 ERA last summer and is a “crafty righty that relies on changing speeds and upsetting hitters’ timing.”

“We’ll be looking for (Lester) and others to step up as a leader both on and off the field,” Shockey wrote.

Other stand-out players are Jackson Steele — a switch-hitting infielder who played well for Bellevue West last summer — and Connor Zbylut — an athletic outfielder who can also help the Thunderbirds on the mound. Shockey also listed several newcomers he expects to have an impact: Nick Riggs, Nick Glantz, Tanner Hosick, Logan Toman, Cade Zavala, Drew Grego, Colin Flores, Jackson Frill and Bryce Woodard.

Shockey said the expectations for this team are the same as always, and to “go out each day and compete and get better.”

“The big challenges... are getting our players that much more accustomed to varsity baseball, sooner. Typically with a group of young guys, you are able to rely on some of the older guys and then mix in some of the younger guys in certain ‘spots.’ This year is a little different because we will be relying on those younger guys much sooner than in years past.”

The Thunderbirds are a “great group overall” that practices with the mindset to get better and Shockey is “really excited to get started.” Their season will get started against the other state qualifier from the Omaha metro area, Papillion-La Vista South, at home on Friday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Bellevue EastThe East Chieftains bring back seven starters from a team that finished 9-20. Head coach Ian DeLaet said the next step is to build off the experience and see where they stack up in Class A.

“We have a nice blend of experience and some young sophomore that are making their varsity debuts,” DeLaet said. “Our pitching staff has a chance to have some nice depth if some guys can find roles in our 5-8 spots in our staff.”

DeLaet provided several players he thought will standout this year, beginning with senior Paul Schuyler. The pitcher and shortstop batted .455 last spring and will be one of the Chieftains top arms on the mound. Fellow seniors Blake Urwin and Kyle Rutherford both pitched over 33 innings in the spring, and Urwin is the ace of the pitching staff with a 3.04 ERA last spring.

Junior Landen Johnson, who batted .302 and had an on-base percentage of .420, will be a “key catalyst” at the top of the Bellevue East batting order, and sophomore A.J. Lucas hit .319 as a freshman during the summer season and will hit in the middle of the order.

DeLaet expects to improve from last year, but how much is “to be determined.”

“We are excited to see where we stack up.”

The Chieftains are scheduled to play in an invitational in Florida March 17-19, beginning with a game against Melbourne Central Catholic on Thursday. Their first game in Omaha will be away against Westside on Monday, March 21 at 5 p.m.

Omaha BryanThe final team in Class A in Bellevue is the Bryan Bears, who finished winless at 0-24 last year. Head coach David Ashby is in his first year at the helm and faces a difficult outlook as a “very young team” with three seniors and “several” sophomore and freshmen.

However, Ashby expects the team to be “very strong up the middle.”

“We have three talented guys at the three most important positions. (Senior) Owen Kaminski at catcher, sophomore Omar Ramirez at shortstop and senior Toby Wingender in centerfield.”

Kaminski and Wingender both batted over .400 last year and Ashby said they are reliable on defense.

“Our number one goal is to improve,” Ashby said. “It’s no secret this team went 0-24 last year, but we’re not going to let that discourage us from working hard and striving to become a better baseball team. We want to start a snowball effect by showing improvement this year that’ll snowball in to more and more success in the future years.”

The Bears will be looking to win their first game since 2019, and will begin the search against Plattsmouth on the road Thursday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Omaha Gross CatholicRounding out the Bellevue schools is Gross Catholic in Class B. The Cougars finished 2021 with a record of 10-15, but made strides last year that head coach Jim Hempel said they will be challenged to carry forward.

“We return all but one player from last spring and have added two key transfers that will provide stability on defense and on the mound. Fitting into roles and competing and executing at a high level every game will be our focus.”

Hempel said leadership and experience will be the strength of his team this year with 11 seniors that have competed at the varsity level for two years.

“We return all our pitching from last spring along with two transfer pitchers who will compete right away on the hill.”

Junior Connor Capece is a power-hitting catcher and high-velocity pitcher. He is one of the best overall players in the state and holds multiple Division 1 offers. Senior Kyle Capece set the Gross Legion ERA record in 2021 (.072) and also plays first base and left field.

Four other seniors, Luke Bies, Ryan McElmeel, Joey Meier and Nick Boring, are all players Hempel sees as stand-out players this season. Bies and Meier provide power at the plate, McElmeel throws over 90 miles per hour, and Boring is a speedy outfielder who will provide depth on the mound.

Finally, junior Joseph Rempe is a third baseman and right-handed pitching transfer from Creighton Prep with solid hitting and athleticism.

Hempel expects the team to be a top team in Class B with “an opportunity to make a state tourney run.”

“We have great senior leadership that is providing the toughness we want to develop throughout the lineup. We will have depth on the mound and throughout the lineup this spring that we have not had in several seasons which will allow for much more flexibility with lineups. Competing on the mound and playing solid defense will be the keys to our success this spring.”

The Cougars will begin their season on Thursday, March 17 by hosting Ralston, and their next game will be on Friday, March 18, on the road against Platteview.

