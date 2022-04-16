BASEBALL: Semifinal loss doesn't sour 'great weekend' for Bellevue West baseball

ELKHORN -- A 13-3 loss to Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday didn't spoil what Bellevue West head coach Jason Shockey called a "great weekend."

"We came out, battled back on Thursday against Millard North," he said. "We're down four-nothing, we come back, we get a win. And then we obviously beat a very good Millard South team on Friday. We had a good weekend.

As young as we are, these guys need to understand that we're making strides forward and that's the end goal about anything. Once we get into districts, we want to be that much better to get ourselves ready to go."

In Saturday's semifinal, senior starting pitcher Robert Wood gave up three home runs (one solo and two 2-run), but defensive miscues and not being tight enough were the main issues.

"Give (Creighton Prep) credit, they capitalized on our mistakes," Shockey said. "We weren't overly tight, I'm not talking about (being) nervous or anything, I'm talking about our defense, pitching, hitting, we just got to clean things up that much more."

The Junior Jays were especially lethal in the second and third innings, when they scored six and five to jump out to a 12-3 lead. They put the game away with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the fifth.

With the loss, the Thunderbirds drop to 9-8 and will face Millard South again (3-2 win on Friday) at home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

