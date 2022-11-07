BASEBALL: Storm Chasers announce first pitch times for 2023 home games

The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced scheduled first pitch times for all 75 home games at Werner Park in 2023.

The home opener, scheduled for April 4 against the Toledo Mud Hens, is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

For the month of April and May, most weekday games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. Both Saturday home games in April (Toldeo, April 8, and Gwinnett, April 22) are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m., while all Sunday home games in April and May are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. except May 21, which is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 30 and continuing through August 12, most weekday and Saturday home games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m., while most Sunday home games are scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. Omaha’s home game on Monday, July 3 vs. Iowa, which will once again feature the FNBO Independence Day Fireworks display, is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Weekday and Saturday home games in late August and September are slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. while Sunday home games return to the 2:05 p.m. start time.

Gates are scheduled to open 65 minutes before first pitch for every home game. A complete version of the 2023 schedule, with game times for home games, is available at milb.com/omaha/schedule/2023-04. All game times are subject to change.