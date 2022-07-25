BASEBALL: Thunderbirds bounce back with win in elimination game

In an elimination game in the American Division of the American Legion Class A State Tournament, the DC Electric Thunderbirds bounced back from a one-run loss with a 5-4 win over Grand Island Home Federal on Sunday.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Islanders struck first with an RBI double and sacrifice fly.

But in the top of the second, Tyler VanDerwerken reached second on an error by the left fielder, and four straight singles by Logan Toman (RBI), Nick Glantz, Drew Grego (RBI) and Tanner Hosick gave the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead.

DC Electric head coach Jason Shockey said the bats were huge for the Thunderbirds.

"I thought our guys were more aggressive early in the count," he said. "And they did a good job of taking what was given to them."

Second baseman Jackson Steele doubled the Thunderbirds lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Nick Riggs was caught in a rundown between first and third, while Hosick was on third. Hosick took off for home, and the throw made it in time, but on collision with the catcher, the ball popped out of the glove and Hosick scored.

The Islanders shaved the Thunderbirds lead to one in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single and an error.

DC Electric got the final seven outs to close out a tight 5-4 win. Robert Wood was pulled for pitch count with two outs in the seventh, but put together an "unbelievable" performance.

"That was one of the better performances that he's had all year for us, and he picked the right time to do it," Shockey said.

He added that once Wood established his changeup, everything else "worked off that," and three straight 1-2-3 innings were "very beneficial."

"Being able to get us that deep into a game obviously helps the bullpen," Shockey said. "They're that much more fresh, and it's win to survive, so we've got to continue to keep running guys out there. For him to be able to go out and do that, that keeps us from having to throw more guys."

With the win, the Thunderbirds will face the loser of Millard South and Fremont on Monday at 4 p.m.

In the 4-3 loss to Carpetland Lincoln East in the opening game on Saturday, Shockey said he thought the Thunderbirds came out swinging well, but couldn’t find the holes in the defense.

“I thought Riggs was really good for us on the mound as well,” Shockey added. “Just a couple breaks didn't go our way.”

The Thunderbirds jumped ahead early, as starting pitcher Nick Riggs helped himself out with a solo home run to right field. However, a sacrifice fly by Lincoln East knotted the score back at one in the bottom half of the first inning.

Riggs then stuck out five batters over the next two innings, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth. After a one-out double, the Spartans took the lead on an RBI single and added two more on RBI singles in the fifth.

DC Electric responded with an RBI double off the wall by Riggs, who was brought in to score on an RBI single by second baseman Jackson Steele.

“(Riggs) was good all the way around,” Shockey said.

Down 4-3, the Thunderbirds loaded the bases with two outs, but third baseman Nick Glantz struck out to end the top of the sixth.

The Thunderbirds ultimately fell short by the same score.