BASEBALL: Thunderbirds season ends in district final after thrilling semifinal win

Bellevue West won an exciting 10-inning thriller over Millard North in the District A-3 semifinals, but fell to Millard South 11-0 in the final.

With the loss in the final, the Thunderbirds season ends with a record of 17-12.

The nature of the semifinal was a taxing challenge to overcome, but head coach Jason Shockey said the Thunderbirds had a chance to start strong against Millard South in the district final.

"I think as much as the game itself, the type of game that we had in the first game," Shockey said. "Very emotional game, back and forth, a lot of high pressure situations. We had an opportunity there in the first (of the final) to get a run and didn't, and then they put up two runs in the first inning."

The defending state champion Patriots scored two runs in the first, four in the second, and batted around in the third as they scored five to take an 11-0 lead after three.

"We were a little uncharacteristic defensively there," Shockey said. "But in the grand scheme of things, they swung it, they had balls all over the yard, so you give them credit. They made the adjustments and put the ball in play."

After the top of the fifth, the game was called for a run-rule, and the Thunderbirds finished with a disappointing 11-0 loss.

However, the game before was anything but disappointing. Through the first two innings the game was scoreless, but Millard North scored on an RBI single by Carter Hunt to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bellevue West junior Jackson Steele took a pitch opposite field to deep left field. The ball loudly hit the scoreboard for a resounding game-tying solo home run.

Throughout those first five innings, Shockey was especially happy with the outing by senior starting pitcher Robert Wood.

"What sometimes could possibly get lost in the shuffle is the great outing that Robert Wood had," Shockey said. "He was outstanding, I think he gave up one run on an infield hit (in the sixth)."

The Mustangs took a 2-1 lead on that infield single in the sixth, and scored on an RBI double against senior relief pitcher Ryan Sullivan to make it 3-1.

After junior Bryce Woodard was pulled after a five-pitch walk, senior Daniel Lester came in from the outfield and got out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs.

"Daniel Lester, coming in and just staying composed and continuing to go out there and answer the bell. (He) made some difficult pitches when they had some guys on base."

But with a 3-1 deficit, the outlook was looking bleak for the Thunderbirds in the seventh. Sophomore Colin Flores was hit by a pitch with two outs, and up stepped freshman Drew Grego with two outs and the season on the line.

Down to his final strike, Grego got an inside curveball, which he said he likes. With one swing of the bat, Grego sent a two-run home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 3-3.

Speaking after the loss to Millard South in the district final, Grego was emotional about the loss but was "excited" about the clutch game-tying home run in the previous game.

"I was excited," Grego said. "I was pushing everyone, jumping up and down, it was one of the best feelings I've ever had in my life."

After two more scoreless innings, the Thunderbirds scored the game-winning run on an RBI single by sophomore Nick Glantz that found open grass to score junior Jackson Frill.

Although the Thunderbirds season came to an end, Grego sees the experience as a chance for learning, especially after the team's tough start to the season.

"We were exhausted after the first game, it was so long," Grego said. "But my next three years, I got learning experience to make sure we do better... I learned a lot, we had a good spring. If you would have told us that we finished like this, I would've told you you were crazy at the beginning of the season."

Shockey also highlighted the improvement from the team's 2-6 start.

"I think everybody kind of wrote us off," Shockey said. "But these guys continue to plug away, continue to have a great attitude every single day they come to practice or game. They kind of played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, that you know what, we're better than this. I think to finish 17-12 and potentially a top-ten team... I think it says a lot about our young guys, and we're excited for the future, there's not doubt about it."

