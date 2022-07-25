BASEBALL: Tough loss for DC Electric to end Legion season

The summer Legion season ended for DC Electric two wins short of the championship game in the American Division of the American Legion State Tournament with a 6-4 loss to First State Bank Fremont at Roddy Field in Bellevue on Monday.

Bellevue West head coach Jason Shockey said the Thunderbirds had some uncharacteristic defensive miscues, but he was still proud of his team's effort.

"In the grand scheme of things, I'm proud of the way that our guys continued to battle," he said. "That's a really good arm that they've got there (Carter Sintek) and we were there right to the very end and that just stinks, I feel bad for our kids."

The Thunderbirds got on the board first with an RBI groundout by Tyler Jeffus in the top of the first, and added a second run on a passed ball.

An immediate response came from the Tigers, who scored two on an RBI double and single in the bottom half of the inning.

Even after loading the bases, the Thunderbirds were held scoreless in the top of the second.

Missing their opportunity to take the lead, the Thunderbirds lived to regret it as the Tigers took a 4-2 lead on a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning.

The Tigers added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single with first base open.

Starting pitcher Drew Grego scored on the throw to first on the dropped third strike, and took a hard hit on a collision with the catcher but stayed in the game as DC Electric cut the deficit to 5-3.

Earlier in the game, first baseman Daniel Lester was run into by a baserunner and held his arm, but both Grego and Lester were okay according to head coach Jason Shockey.

“They both are warriors and you know, they come out and give their best effort every single day,” Shockey said.

Fremont tacked on an insurance run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and the Thunderbirds were able to get a run back on a sacrifice fly by Jeffus, but ultimately lost 6-4.

With the loss, the Bellevue West season came to an end with a final record of 40-13.

Shockey said the effort the players give every day is what he takes away from the season.

“That's what sucks about the whole deal is that you feel bad for kids that leave it out there on the field,” Shockey said. “And so it's tough. But it doesn't take away from the great summer that we had.”

He continued by saying that when the Thunderbirds started the spring season 2-6, it felt like the sky was falling, but said a good finish in the spring combined with a 40-win summer is a “big deal” and a “feather in our kids’ cap.”