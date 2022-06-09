BASEBALL: Valuable experience for Chieftains, even in loss

PAPILLION -- Hike's Real Estate head coach Ian DeLaet said the Chieftains' 8-7 loss to the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs at Fricke Field on Wednesday, June 8 provided valuable experience as they continue to grow as a young team.

"There was a lot more good than the scoreboard showed," DeLaet said. "The kids are going to walk away with a loss and think that everything was bad, (but) we had a good outing from a kid (pitching) his first varsity start this summer in Caden Bach. The goal was for him to shorten the game so Blake (Urwin) could come in and finish it, and it played out well, was a competitive ballgame, and they just made more plays than we did at the end."

The Chieftains got the scoring started in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and fielder's choice by third baseman Mason Chandler to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs were caught off guard in the first couple of innings by Bach, who threw four strikeouts in the first two innings.

In the top of the third, a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by center fielder Cooper Cicirello inflated the Chieftains' lead to 4-0.

Another fielder's choice scored a run for Pinnacle Bank to cut the deficit to 4-1 after three innings.

After the Chieftains added a run on a wild pitch, second baseman Luke Saxton delivered the Monarchs' first hit of the game with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 5-5. Before Saxton's double, an error and wild pitch had cut the deficit to two.

"We just got to have a cleaner operation on defense," DeLaet said. "There's a lot of good on that pitching side, (but) gave them too many free passes, I think it was 11 free passes (walks or hit-by-pitches). You can't give teams like this one more time through the lineup because they put some good swings on the ball late and that's probably from seeing a lot more pitches."

The score held through the fifth, and in the top of the sixth inning, Chandler drilled a two-RBI double deep into left field off the wall. Down by two, the Monarchs quickly responded with an RBI triple by center fielder Jake Franks and a groundout by Saxton to even the game 7-7.

Relief pitcher Brayden Jones gave up a hit and walk, but evaded the jam to give the Monarchs a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Pinnacle Bank third baseman Jack Burke walked and Jazon Amill came in to pinch-run for Burke. On a ground out by Jones, Amill advances to second and after a hit by pitch, Amill advanced to third on a ball in the dirt, changing how Hike's Real Estate had to defend.

A walk loaded the bases, and on a ground ball by right fielder Isaiah O'Brien to Tyler Thiede, the ball went between the first baseman's legs and Amill scored the winning run.

Before their 8-7 loss on Wednesday, the Chieftains played in the Veterans' Classic tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, where they dealt with the injury bug.

"We had a couple of injuries up there and played some good competition," DeLaet said. "Right now we're having a hard time closing out baseball games. We had three there right there (for the taking), similar to this ballgame right here. Just a lot of good but you got to finish at the end and against good ball teams like they are, you gotta be able to do that."

When asked about what can lead to closing out games, DeLaet pointed out that five sophomores and one freshman were on the field at the end of Wednesday's game.

"That experience (playing in close games) is valuable," he said. "We were the youngest team up in Rapid City, and (Pinnacle Bank) was a little bit older than us too, but that's not an excuse, you just go play. Baseball is a game of experience, we just need to get experience."

With a record of just 2-7, the Chieftains still have the state tournament to look forward to with an automatic bid, but won't take that for granted.

"That changes your outlook a little bit because you want to play your best baseball at the end," DeLaet said. "The good news is we're not playing our best baseball right now, that's going to go up, but to keep getting better with experiences and learn from (them) because there's a lot of good here... At the end of the summer, they don't really ask you what you did in June, it's what you do at the state tournament, so we just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other."

Next up for Hike's Real Estate is the Brickyard Tournament, which they will host at Roddy Field this weekend. The Chieftains will face Grand Island (1 p.m.) and Elkhorn (7:45 p.m.) on Friday, Omaha North (10:30 a.m.) on Saturday, and a team to be determined on Sunday (time TBD).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.