BASEBALL: Walk-off hit much-needed boost for Johnson and Co.

In the first leg of a home and away doubleheader against Millard Sox Gold and Jordan's Studio, Hike Real Estate shortstop Landen Johnson delivered a walk-off RBI single in a 5-4 comeback win for the Chieftains at Roddy Field on Tuesday, June 28.

The hit was a much-needed boost for both Johnson and for the team.

"We battled," Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. "We made some silly mistakes, but we've been waiting for something to fall our way, and Landen Johnson has had some tough luck this year, and it was good for him to get the final hit. He deserves it."

But to start the game, three straight one-run innings in the second through fourth innings allowed Millard Sox Gold to take a 3-0 lead.

The Chieftains were able to respond in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by A.J. Lucas that slipped through the shortstop's legs and into center field, scoring two and cutting the deficit to 3-2.

An insurance run for Millard Sox Gold pushed the lead to two, but the Chieftains weren't done yet.

"We talked about it because halfway through the game we knew we had to get something going," DeLaet said. "We had to start ourselves because it was just one of those games where you knew it was going to be a dogfight and you had to find a way to stick your nose in there 'til the end."

In the seventh, Johnson reached on a hit-by-pitch but was caught stealing. Center fielder Cooper Cicirello reached on an error and advanced to third on another, and Lucas drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Another error allowed first baseman Blake Urwin to reach, and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. A passed ball scored Urwin, and ambitious third baseman Mason Chandler attempted to score from second, but was tagged out at the plate, sending the game to extra innings tied at 4-4.

After shutting down the visitors in the top of the eighth, catcher Koen Scarborough reached on a walk and pinch hitter Cole Holbrook moved him up to second with a sacrifice bunt. Following a hit-by-pitch by pinch hitter Parker Schuyler, Johnson drilled a liner down the left field line that just stayed fair and past the diving left fielder's glove, easily far enough to Scarborough.

"I was due for a single, I haven't gotten hits in a while, so it feels good to finally get one when it matters most," Johnson said. "Been struggling lately, been a little slump but, we pulled together at the end and found a way to win it. That's what matters."

