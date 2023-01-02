BASKETBALL: Bellevue West makes history as first school to have girls, boys win Metro

Bellevue West was able to achieve rarified air on Monday night as both girls and boys won the Metro Holiday Tournament on their home court.

Although both teams have combined to win the Metro 13 times – boys seven, girls six – they’ve (and no other teams have) never won both the same year, much less on their home court.

In their path to the final, the seven-seeded Lady Thunderbirds got by Westside, upset No. 2 Millard North and No. 3 Omaha Central before taking on the No. 1 team in the state, Millard South.

“I feel like we've proved ourselves that we are able to win as a seven seed,” TBirds senior Kenzie Melcher said.

Ahnica Russell-Brown’s deep three at the buzzer ended a battle of a first quarter with the TBirds ahead 20-19.

The Patriots went on a 12-3 run to open up a nine-point lead after a pair of threes by senior Khloe Lemon.

After a timeout, the TBirds went on a run of their own, led by Russell-Brown, Dani Coyer and Naomi White.

The back-and-forth continued through the second quarter, with Millard South putting together another run (10-0) to jump ahead 30-24 with 2:41 at another Bellevue West timeout.

“We told our kids they're a really good team,” TBirds head coach Dane Bacon said. “They're gonna go on some runs, and we got to be able to withstand that and make shots. And even when we turned it over a few times, find a way to stay in the moment and stay organized.”

Down 31-27 at the break, the hosts were paced by Russell-Brown and White, with 20 points combined.

Millard South held the edge in an even third quarter, with Lemon and Mya Babbitt knocking down a pair of buckets to give the Patriots a five-point lead heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, Kenzie Melcher drilled a three, and White and Russell-Brown knocked down a pair of buckets to tie the game at 42.

Dani Coyer then took over, scoring six of the next 11 points between the two teams to give Bellevue West a three-point lead.

“It's huge. We got really good players at Bellevue West, we're fortunate. And we had a lot of kids step up tonight and hopefully it continues,” Bacon said.

After a Russell-Brown make, Melcher added six straight points to push the advantage to 55-47 with a minute left after a Millard South timeout.

“Being able to score from anywhere is important, especially when you know all of your teammates around you are capable of scoring from the three, from the free throw and layups,” Melcher said. “Being able to put the trust in your teammates and know that they'll get it done is really important.”

The Patriots made things interesting late though, and after a Cora Olsen layup with 11.2 seconds left and TBirds turnover, the then-No. 1 team in the state had a chance to tie or win with under three seconds left.

“In that final play, we just could not foul because we knew three could beat us, but a two would go to overtime, and I have four fouls, so it was like if I foul, I'm done. And I knew I needed to stay in the game, so it was just don't foul and it doesn’t go in,” Melcher said.

Bellevue West’s defense made the stop to hold out for a 55-53 win to improve to 10-1.

Defense was the key for the Bellevue West boys as well.

“As you can see, our offense wasn't hitting on all cylinders like it usually does,” TBirds senior Josiah Dotzler said. “So we had to really lock in defensively and I felt like our guys were able to collectively as one mind stick together. And we were able to pull through.”

Head coach Doug Woodard added that it was critical for the TBirds to take away the Junior Jays’ two “outstanding three-point shooters,” Joey Rieschl and Carson Jones – 39-92 heading into Monday’s final.

“We just thought it was critical to take that element away,” Woodard said. “We knew (P.J.) Newbill would get to the rim some on us, which he did. But we just found out we made them one-dimensional, tried to play their posts, (Jonah) Claussen straight up and really locked on shooters, that they struggle with it, and then they did.”

The shots weren’t falling early for the TBirds, but after making some adjustments fought back to take a lead into the half. A three by Jaden Jackson – one of four in Monday’s game – made it 25-21 TBirds at the break.

The third quarter was when things really turned up for Bellevue West, especially on the defensive end.

Josiah Dotzler poured in 13 points -- finished with 20) -- and the TBirds locked down the Junior Jays, holding them to three points.

With a final score of 66-44, the TBirds remained undefeated at 10-0 ahead of a clash with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday. The games, originally scheduled for Tuesday, were moved by the Lynx and will be played at 5:30 (girls) and 7 p.m.