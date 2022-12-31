BASKETBALL: Bellevue West rings in the new year with pair of wins in Metro Holiday semifinals

Bellevue West completed a sweep in their Metro Holiday semifinal games as the girls and boys teams advance to the finals with wins on Saturday, Dec. 31.

A 23-2 run by the Thunderbirds over the late first and early second quarters turned a five-point lead into 37-13 midway through the second.

Leading the charge was Jaden Jackson – 12 first half points – along with Josiah Dotzler, Eldon Turner and Robby Garcia – at least seven points each, 23 combined.

The TBirds cruised in the second half for a 79-52 win to remain undefeated at 9-0 and advance to the Metro Holiday final, played on Monday at 7:15 p.m. against either Millard North or Creighton Prep.

Garcia and Dotzler finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively, in the TBirds' win, while Jaden Jackson (14) and Eldon Turner (10) were also both in double figures.

Led by nine first-half points each from Ahnica Russell-Brown and Naomi White, the Bellevue West girls clawed back from a 7-0 deficit to start the game.

“I thought the very first couple of possessions we didn't approach the press the way that we talked about in shoot around,” Thunderbirds head coach Dane Bacon said. “We made some adjustments and I thought that we responded. We haven't really played from behind very often so I was proud to see our kids (fight back).”

By the end of the first, the Thunderbirds had gone on an 18-5 run to take a 18-12 lead.

Omaha Central kept the game close, but Bellevue West was able to push their advantage to 32-21 at halftime.

In the second half, Zhyael Dotzler joined Russell-Brown and White, knocking down four threes to finish with 14 points.

Bacon said it’s “awesome” to have three guards who can score so well. Russell-Brown added 15 and White led with 17.

“We believe in our kids. We think we have really, really good guards. We think we have really good players, and we try to stress that to them to have the confidence to go out there and do it, and right now they're doing it.”

Bellevue West finished off a 67-56 win to improve to 9-1 and advance to Monday night’s semifinal, where they’ll face Millard South, who defeated Bellevue West earlier in the day.

Jumping ahead 8-0 early, it seemed like the Chieftains would at the very least keep the Patriots on upset watch. But led by their four seniors – Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon, Cora Olsen and Lexi Finkenbiner – Millard South fought back with an 18-3 run to take a seven-point lead.

Bellevue East head coach Brittany Wilson said the biggest problem was ball security and composure, attributing 20 turnovers to the Millard South defense.

A high-scoring first quarter ended with the No. 1 Patriots leading 24-16.

The Chieftains never quite rebounded, trailing by at least five the rest of the game.

Millard South’s quartet combined for 73 points as the Patriots slowly stretched their advantage to 44-31 at halftime.

In the second half, Wilson thought the Chieftains settled in and were “a little bit better” at ball security.

But even with 19 from Rylee McLucas and 21 from Mya Skoff, Bellevue East fell 84-67 to drop to 7-2.

“Mya was good, she was really consistent, played good defense,” Wilson said. “Rylee, it was good to see her have a good game like that. She definitely has it in her, young player that’s just starting to show what she’s capable of.”

Wilson added that the loss to the top team in the state gives an opportunity to “learn, grow and improve.”

The Chieftains next play at Omaha Westside on Friday, Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m.