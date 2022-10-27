BASKETBALL: Hepburn garnering national attention ahead of sophomore season at Wisconsin

Wisconsin and former Bellevue West guard Chucky Hepburn continues to garner preseason hype ahead of his sophomore season for the Badgers, appearing on several top watch-lists.

Hepburn first appeared in Big Ten Network and NCAA.com Correspondent Andy Katz’s “11 impact sophomores in men’s college basketball,” ranking fifth.

“Hepburn was one of the most valued players in the Big Ten last season. He will take on an even larger role for Greg Gard this season without Johnny Davis. He won’t just be a playmaker, but rather a shot maker,” Katz wrote.

The former TBird also made Stadium Basketball Insider Seth Goodman’s list of breakout candidates, with qualifying players having averaged less than 10 points per game and returning to the same team they played for last year.

“With Johnny Davis gone, everyone will need to do a little more, and Hepburn will have a ton of responsibility. He’s gotten stronger in the offseason so that he can assume a larger role for the Badgers. He should be a double-digit scorer along with one of the top assist men in the Big Ten,” Goodman wrote.

Last year, the sophomore guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31 minutes played per game, starting all 33 games for the Badgers.

Hepburn was the first Wisconsin true freshman to start a season opener since 2001, and was eventually named to the 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Although he suffered an injury in the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament Second Round loss to Iowa State, he was back to full health two months later according to an interview with Katz published by Sports Illustrated's “All Badgers.”

“I'm going to be more of an aggressive player, and more of a scorer,” Hepburn told Katz. “I feel like I could have been more of a scorer this past year, and been more aggressive, but it's a learning experience. I'm going to take that and apply it to next season."

Wisconsin’s season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 at home against South Dakota at 7:30 p.m.

Badgers head coach Greg Gard said in Lindy's Sports College Basketball Preview: "He's gotten bigger and stronger and he's a horse right now. He's hard to handle when he gets going downhill."

During his career at Bellevue West, Hepburn was a two-time First-Team All-Class All-State honoree and led the TBirds to three Class A state championship games and a title in his junior season in 2020.

In that junior season, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, after averaging a tick more as a sophomore (18.3 points, 5.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game).

Bellevue West’s 2022-23 season begins with a preseason jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Lincoln High against the Links, Lincoln East and Omaha North. The regular season tips off on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Columbus, and the home opener is a tournament game two days later against either Grand Island or Papillion-La Vista South.