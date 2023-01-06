BASKETBALL: National No. 23 Bellevue West boys cruise past AL, Thunderbird girls win close

Be the first to know
Bellevue West was able to achieve rarified air on Monday night as both girls and boys won the Metro Holiday Tournament on their home court.
State Sen. Rita Sanders will work with the incoming administration in Lincoln on a school finance reform initiative.
If you’ve been driving through the streets of Bellevue lately, odds are that you’ve noticed the new banners emblazoned with the city’s name su…
Bellevue West completed a sweep in their Metro Holiday semifinal games as the girls and boys teams advance to the finals with wins on Saturday…
Led by the scoring of Jayla Wilson and Mya Skoff, and strong defense, Bellevue East held off a fierce Millard West rally for a 59-56 win in th…
The new year marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle in Nebraska.
A structural fire left a family-owned Bellevue restaurant destroyed the night before Christmas Eve.
A late Millard North run put the game away as Omaha Bryan fell 59-47 in the Metro Holiday quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 30.
