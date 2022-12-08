BASKETBALL: One by a little, one by a lot, Bellevue East drops both to Gretna

Defeated in both sides of a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 8, Bellevue East was suffocated by Gretna in the boys game, while the girls' late rally came up just short.

Bellevue East struggled to get their offense going early against Gretna, missing a lot of layups as the Dragons pulled ahead with a 13-4 lead with about three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Dragons got scoring from all over the court, but were led in the first half by Emma Martin and Brooke Rose, with 12 points combined.

Although the Chieftains got their offense going, the Dragons were able to hold onto a 25-19 lead at the break. Leading Bellevue East in scoring were Kara Strickland (eight points) and Mya Skoff (nine).

Gretna stretched the lead out to as much as 12 early in the third, but Bellevue East chipped away and trailed by just four with two minutes left in the game.

The Chieftains eventually cut the deficit to 43-42, but key free throws down the stretch by Martin, Aidan Pohlmann and Lexi Cerone closed out a 50-46 win for Gretna.

After falling behind 4-2 early, the Dragon boys never trailed again. Senior Jeff Rozelle took over in the post, scoring 14 in the first half as Gretna stormed ahead.

Juniors Alec Wilkins and Alex Wilcoxon added scoring from around the floor, combining for 20 in the first half.

Up 19-6 after one, the Dragons continued their defensive dominance and asserted themselves on offense to take a 41-18 lead into the break.

After a slow start to the third quarter, the second half was much of the same as the Dragons cruised to a 66-37 win.

Next up, Gretna (3-0) plays at Creighton Prep on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Bellevue East (1-2) plays at Fremont at 6:45 p.m., the girls (2-1) at 5 p.m. The Gretna girls (2-1) face Marian on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.