BASKETBALL: Variety of scorers, big plays on defense lead Bellevue West girls to win

The Metro Holiday Tournament opened with a pair of wins for Bellevue West, while the East girls cruised past Omaha North on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Points were hard to come by in the opening minutes, but a three by Kenzie Melcher opened the scoring. With a variety of scoring options, the Thunderbirds pulled ahead 11-3 at the end of the first quarter.

"We believe that we have one of the most talented teams in the state and I think that our kids show it on a night-to-night basis," TBirds head coach Dane Bacon said. "It's not the same kid every night. And I think that's a sign of a good team."

Zhyael Dotzler and Faith Elmore provided tenacious defense and Naomi White provided the scoring in the second as Bellevue West maintained their advantage.

"That's what Faith's done for us all year, she's been an absolute spark (off the bench)," Bacon said. "She's been able to go in and impact the game. When Faith plays well, Bellevue West plays well. So we're happy that she's been able to establish herself, and we're going to keep going to her because she's a kid that provides that spark.

"Zhyael's just gotten so much better. She's a kid that their confidence is much higher than it was a year ago. And she's making big shots. She's making big plays, and we're really proud of her."

Back-to-back Westside threes cut the deficit to five, but the TBirds answered with a quick 4-0 run by White to pull back ahead by nine. At the break, Bellevue West held onto a 19-12 advantage.

The Warriors came out firing to start the second half, opening with a quick 5-0 run within the first minute to cut the deficit back down to two.

But Dotzler answered with a three, and Melcher put back a missed shot to cancel the Westside run. The TBirds went on their own 14-0 run to take a 16-point lead midway through the third.

By the end of the quarter, Bellevue West led by 14 and then cruised the rest of the way for a 51-38 win.

White led the TBirds with 14 points, while Melcher (11), Dani Coyer (nine, returning from a dislocated ankle) Dotzler (eight) and Ahnica Russell-Brown (six) all scored at least five.

"We get Dani back after her gruesome injury that she had early in the preseason. So the fact that she's playing is amazing. It just tells you the work that she's put in, coming back from that.

"I thought we played hard," Bacon added. "I thought our energy was great in the first quarter. I thought defensively we guarded their back cuts. I thought that our pressure kind of bothered them early in the game."

Bellevue West boys dominated Bellevue East, 87-37, while the Chieftain girls decimated Omaha North 80-38. Jayla Wilson led the way with 15 points and Mya Skoff added 14.