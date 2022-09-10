BCF plans Husker Nation tailgate for Purdue game

The Bellevue Community Foundation will host its ninth annual Husker Nation Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

The community event features a tailgate-themed party as the Huskers take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff for the game is still to-be-announced. Individual tickets are $100.

The foundation is celebrating its 10th year of supporting the Bellevue community and has become a vital part of helping to provide the quality of life that Bellevue residents expect and deserve, according to a Facebook post.

The BCF supports the Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival and the Christmas in Olde Towne, which drew record crowds last year. The foundation plans to enhance both events in the years to come for the enjoyment of all Bellevue residents.

Sponsorships are available for the Husker Nation, which aims to raise $50,000, and donations are accepted to support the BCF's efforts.

Find more information on Husker Nation Celebration sponsorships and tickets at tinyurl.com/huskernation22.