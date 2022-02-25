Bellevue affiliates earns Quality Service Pinnacle Award

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized several local sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 2021 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

The following sales affiliates are based in Bellevue and were recognized with the 2021 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award: Mark Hart, Jo Anne Amoura, Gina Todero, Ted DiGiacomo, AJ Johnson and Amy Brodersen.

The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.

To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.