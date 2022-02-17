Bellevue area state wrestling results and photos

Tons of action played out across ten mats on Feb. 17 in the first two rounds of the NSAA state wrestling championships.

Wrestlers who lost their first or second match will wrestle in the consolation bracket on Feb. 18.

Bellevue West

Tanner Hosick won by fall over Omaha Westside wrestler Sam Johnson in the third period in the first round of the 132-pound bracket. Hosick continued his winning ways in the quarterfinals Against Grand Island wrestler Cristian Cortez with a 4-2 decision.

Hosick will wrestle Omaha Burke wrestler Julio Reyes on Friday, Feb. 18 in the semifinal match.

Kenneth Bryant lost his first round 145-pound match against Lincoln High wrestler Jesse Cruse.

Grant Moraski dominated his way to 160-pound semifinal match with a pin over Millard North wrestler Ben Enders and a tech fall over Kearney wrestler Nick Sutton.

Moraski will wrestle Lincoln Southwest wrestler Jack Baptista in the semifinals.

Bellevue East

Lincoln Southwest wrestler Hunter Jacobsen won by fall over Bellevue East wrestler Hunter Teeters in the first round of the 120-pound weight class.

Omaha Burkes' Julio Reyes won by fall over Bellevue East's Josh Conway in the first round of the 132-pound bracket.

Bellevue East wrestler Garrett Grice dominated his way to the 138-pound semifinal match. Grice started off with a tech fall over Omaha Bryan's Jamie Sterling and then followed that up with a pin over Omaha Central wrestler Kevin Boston.

Bellevue East wrestler Truman Koehler won by fall over Cayden Russell in the first round of the 145-pound bracket. Koehler then lost to Omaha Westside wrestler Noah Aken in the second round.

Millard South's Antrell Taylor pinned Bellevue East wrestler Branson Greib in the first round of the 170-pound bracket.

Lincoln East's Axel Lyman pinned Bellevue East wrestler Chase Timm in the first round of the 220-pound bracket.

Omaha Bryan

Omaha Bryan wrestler Abdirahman Unle lost his first round matchup in the 106-pound weight class in a 3-1 decision to Omaha South wrestler Josh Sheard.

Millard South wrestlers Miles Anderson won by fall over Omaha Bryan wrestler Ross Bratetic in the first round of the 113-pound bracket.

Omaha Bryan wrestler Cree Soe won by decision, 6-4, over North Platte wrestler Jace Kennel in the first round. Soe then lost his second-round match 20-4 against Columbus wrestler Blake Cerny.

Columbus wrestler Adrian Bice won by fall over Omaha Bryan wrestler Yusuf Mohamud in the first round of the 126-pound bracket.

Omaha Bryan wrestler Tobin Wingender won by fall over Millard North wrestler Trot Nigh in the first round of the 152-pound weight class. Wingender then won by decision 3-1 over Grand Island wrestler Alex Dzingle, Wingender will wrestler Millard South wrestler Tyler Antoniak in the semi-final match on Feb. 18.

Millard South wrestler Caeden Olin won by fall over Omaha Bryan wrestler Mi`khel Thomas in the first round of the 182-pound bracket.

Omaha Bryan wrestler Chase Pokett won his first match in the 195-pound weight class by fall over Grand Island wrestler De Andre Brock. Pokett then lost his second-round match by fall to Fremont wrestler Benny Alfaro.

Gross Catholic

Sidney wrestler Chance Houser won by fall over Gross Catholic wrestler Rex Floerchinger in the first round of the 113-pound weight class.

Gross Catholic wrestler Brandon Kabourek won by decision, 6-2, Minden wrestler over Daulton Kuehn in the first round of the 220-pound weight class.

Boys Town wrestler Jay Ballard won by decision over Kabourek in the second round.

