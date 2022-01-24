Bellevue area students recognized at Living the Dream competition

The fourth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Living the Dream high school competition was held on Jan. 17 at the Holland Performing Arts Center.
The following Bellevue area students were recognized in the competition portion of the event in several categories:
Short Essay: Living the Dream
First place -- Julie Irehata-Umana, Omaha Bryan High School.
Second place -- Daphney Valadez, Omaha Bryan High School.
Third place -- Mi'Khel Thomas, Omaha Bryan High School.
Poetry: Positive Peer Culture
Fifth place -- Jay Maughmer, Bellevue West High School.
Vocal Music
Third place -- Don Hannon, Omaha Bryan High School.