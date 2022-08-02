Quail Creek art teacher encourages students to create A Peace At a Time

Lacey Ruhge wants to help people find peace.

But inner peace isn’t a commodity that can be packaged and sold. It’s something people have to find for themselves — something that’s created and cultivated over time.

“Life is really fast-paced,” Ruhge said. “None of us are slowing down to really reflect and none of us are really slowing down to breathe. We’re thinking about the next thing, and the next thing, and the next thing.”

That was true for Ruhge, who had been an elementary art teacher for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools. She recognized that she needed a change in her life, and she decided to take the plunge of starting her own business — A Peace At a Time Creative Studio — that invites community members into her home studio a few block southeast of 48th Street and Highway 370 to explore making art together.

Ruhge’s studio name is a play on words. She invites people to work on finding peace through creating pieces of artwork, not by focusing on the end result but by embracing the process of creating art.

“When you are creating, you fall into this zone where your mind wanders and that’s the healthiest place — you need to have that a couple of times a day, to just let your mind wander, whether you’re daydreaming or you’re creating,” Ruhge said.

Psychologists stress the importance of boredom, even though society is structured to offer countless distractions. Creating art offers a hands-on opportunity to find moments of calm and reflection — a sort of meditation or retreat from the mundane.

The point is “that process and what you’re gaining through that process, not necessarily what you’re producing at the end,” Ruhge said.

Ruhge brought that philosophy to several camps this summer, inviting elementary age students into her studio a week at a time to work on projects around a common theme. Many of her public school students followed her into her new business venture.

“This summer, I got to know those kids better in a week than I had in the four years I had them in the public school, because we were able to sit side-by-side,” Ruhge said. “The support from the community, the support from the neighborhood, that has been unreal.”

Despite the headwinds of belt-tightening caused by inflation, Ruhge said there’s been an immense demand for the classes.

This fall, Ruhge is offering weekly classes for children on Mondays and Thursdays as well as monthly one-time adult workshops, which she hopes will build a dedicated following of adults looking to explore their artistic sides.

“I did (an adult workshop) this summer and it went over well,” she said. “We made planters, and so a lot of hand-building with clay. I’m going to do that again in September because there was a lot of interest.”

Ruhge said she’s found that the vibe of her business — a home studio in the basement of her Quail Creek home, with a garage door that opens onto a patio and garden, where artwork can take place surrounded by nature — strikes a chord right now.

“A little, grassroots home studio is kind of where society is at right now. That’s trendy,” Ruhge said. “So I’m using that as much as I can.”

Striking out on her own has certainly caused moments of imposter syndrome — “like, who’s gonna want to come to my basement to create,” she asked — but the response has been “really positive” both from children and adults. Students would explore the garden and play with her dogs or hang out in a hammock between phases of their art projects.

“There’s a difference between walking into a studio in a strip mall and walking into someone’s personal studio,” Ruhge said. “There’s a passion to it, a personal passion — rather than a franchise they decided to open up.”

Ruhge’s motivation for offering the classes comes from being a mother with two children who are not athletic. One does Boy Scouts and the other does piano, she said.

“But they weren’t really finding their people,” she said. “I had a lot of parents, when I was teaching, ask about art classes out in the world. And I didn’t know of any. I knew of a couple, but not an open, creative environment. They’re somewhere you show up and they say, ‘We’re going to make this today.’ and I don’t think that’s feeding creativity. I think it’s just completing a task. So I’m doing it a little differently.”

At her creative studio, students are provided with materials and suggested projects each week, but there’s not a fixed curriculum. Instead, the students will be able to direct their learning as much as they want, fostering their creativity and exploration.

“If a kid wants to go a totally different direction, then we’ll go in that direction and just dive into whatever their interests are,” Ruhge said.

The aim is to encourage students to express themselves artistically and make connections with others who are passionate about art.

“My ultimate goal is not to just teach skills or techniques, because they can get those and they will get those if they’re interested,” Ruhge said. “I want to build that passion and that community of them finding their people.”

Students will be able to work alongside a wider range of peers, as classes span ages 8 to 15. Older students will be able to mentor younger ones, while younger students can help motivate and push along older students as well.

“They’ll be able to help each other and inspire each other,” Ruhge said, noting that her summer camps worked better with a wider range of ages. “They really feed off of each other and build the older kids’ confidence in that, ‘Hey, I do know how to do some things, I have grown’ and the younger kids get to see some things that they wouldn’t think of.”

As a teacher, Ruhge focuses on developing artistic behaviors — the same way that a science or math teacher might emphasizing learning problem solving skills over memorizing facts or algorithms. For their part, artists practice, they express themselves, they work with ambiguity, they reflect and they build community, among other traits.

“You’re teaching these behaviors that are going to help you no matter what you do,” Ruhge said. “Whether they go into art later or not, they will have built these skills.”

To learn more about A Peace At a Time, visit apeaceatatime.com.