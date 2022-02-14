Bellevue Board of Education recap

The Bellevue Board of Education met and discussed the following at its Feb. 7 meeting:

The board had several commendations for student performance in activities.

• The Bellevue West forensics team competed at Millard North on Jan. 8 and team placed fifth overall.

Individual finalists included Nevaeh Seward, sixth in honors impromptu and sixth in poetry; Carter Hamblin, top novice and fourth in honors oratory; Ashlee Leighty, third in honors informative and third in oratory; and Robyn Boyland, original oratory champion.

Boyland and Leighty earned their second bids to the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions in May and will compete in oratory at that tournament.

The Bellevue West team competed (virtually) at Omaha Westside on Jan. 14. Individual results were: Kilee Wilkinson, fourth in informative, and Andrew Hedin, fifth in humorous interpretation.

The Bellevue West team also competed at Raymond Central on Jan 15.

The team finished fifth overall. Individual finalists were: Boyland, third in program of oral interpretation and first in honor oratory; Leighty, fifth in honors informative and sixth in oratory; and Eme Starbuck, fourth in oratory and qualified to the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions in May.

The Bellevue West team competed on Jan. 22 at the Lincoln Southwest tournament and placed fifth overall.

Individual results were: Carter Hamblin, a semifinalist in oratory and earned his first national bid; Leighty, a semifinalist in oratory and informative; Andrew Hedin and Lexie Dinverno, sixth in duo interpretation; Tamyia Bender, fourth in oratory; and Robyn Boyland, POI runner-up and oratory champion.

The Bellevue West team placed fourth overall at the Millard West's Winter Wonderland on Jan. 29.

Individual finalists were: Hamblin, sixth in extemporaneous; Aarj Patel, sixth in extemporaneous honors finals; Lexie Dinverno and Andrew Hedin, sixth in duo interpretation; Andrew Hedin, top novice in humorous interpretation, second in humorous interpretation ; Bri Narick, top novice in poetry and oratory, sixth in oratory honors finals and third place in poetry honors finals; and Tamyia Bender, oratory champion and POI champion.

• Bellevue West student Eme Starbuck earned the NSDA Academic All American award. The award recognizes academic, rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence.

• The Bellevue West DECA team competed at Millard South's All Metro competition on Jan. 29.

William Smith placed first in personal financial literacy. Ashton Swoboda and Riley Sine placed third in marketing management team decision making. AJ Garcia placed seventh in principles of marketing. Luis Carranza placed tenth in principles of marketing. Stephanie Telles-Vega placed seventh in the food marketing series.

• Bellevue West student Jay Maughmer placed first in the poetry: positive peer culture category at the fourth annual MLK Jr. Living the Dream student competition on Jan. 17.

• Bellevue East competed in the AcaDeca Regionals and placed second. One of four large schools advancing to state finals. Bellevue East earned 37 individual medals.

• Kindergarten registration will be held at the District Enrollment Center beginning Feb. 28 for those children who are eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall of 2022.

Children must reach their fifth birthday on or before July 31 of the current year (unless the child is eligible through early entrance assessment) in order to attend kindergarten.

• Summer school will be offered for elementary students entering grades K-6th from June 6-24. The secondary summer school will be offered for students entering grades 7th-12th from June 6 through July 1.

• BPS will offer summer science camps in three one-week sessions from June 27 to July 15 at the Bellevue Public Schools Support Center and Lied Activity Center.

The cost of each camp is $100, except the week of July 4th with a cost of $80 per camp and registration begins the week of February 21.

The next Bellevue Board of Education meeting will be on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 2600 Arboretum Drive.

