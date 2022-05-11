Bellevue boasts five 'Education Heroes'

A number of Bellevue area teachers were recently recognized as Education Heroes:

• Lathasha Clark, teacher at Bellevue East High School

• Renee McArthur, teacher at Peter Sarpy Elementary School

• Beth Scott, teacher at LeMay Elementary School

• Kristi Woodworth, teacher at Bryan Middle School

• Rhett Wurst, teacher at Omaha Bryan Senior High School

The Education Heroes campaign is a joint effort between Cox Communications and Nebraska Furniture Mart that aims to celebrate the dedication of educators and school employees.

In March, Cox invited community members to nominate their favorite teacher, paraprofessional, administrative or custodial staff member, nurse, counselor or learning specialist -- and share what makes that individual a hero.

After receiving more than 235 nominations, a panel of leaders from Cox selected 50 winners. Honorees receive a prize package consisting of a $250 gift card to NFM, an Education Heroes water bottle and Education Heroes T-shirts for staff members at their school.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.