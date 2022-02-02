Bellevue Breakout provides an entertainment option to Bellevue

There is a new business in town that will provide a space for solving puzzles and breaking things.

Bellevue Breakout, 2237 Franklin St., held its grand opening on Sept. 3 and aims to provide a space for the Bellevue community to have a good time.

“Me and my wife, we really like escape rooms and we’d always kind of joked it would be fun to own one,” said co-owner Austin Compton.

The current Bellevue Breakout space became available through Compton’s day job with a property management company. When the company couldn’t find someone to lease it out, an idea popped into Compton’s head.

“We kind of decided to partner with my boss and said, ‘Hey, let’s put our own business here,’” he said. “We can do these escape rooms and I feel confident that we could put one together.”

Compton said the work that goes into creating an escape room turned out to be more complicated than he thought.

“We came up with a theme first and then a storyline,” Compton said. “From our experience in escape rooms, we always liked ones that had good storylines, where things made sense and it wasn’t just puzzles for the sake of puzzles.”

Compton always had in mind a theme that is more detective-oriented and one that lends itself to be more scary.

The first room is The Little Black Book, where a team is trying to find evidence to bring down a corrupt politician. Up to six people can participate in this room.

The other room is called The Collector and starts with the escapees handcuffed to a wall in a serial killer’s cabin. Up to four people can participate in this room.

Compton said he and his wife went through the puzzle making process for the rooms step by step.

“We knew where we wanted to end and so that’s kind of where we started, like here’s how you solve it,” Compton said.

Solving puzzles is not the only thing to do at Bellevue Breakout.

In the basement of Bellevue Breakout lie the two smash rooms where customers can purchase credits for items at the store or bring in their own items to smash to their heart’s content.

Compton said through the property management company he works for a lot of junk got left behind.

“We previously were paying people to get rid of it and so that kind of just fit with our business model,” he said. “We can use this stuff and maybe we can turn a profit on it instead of having to spend money or at least cover the cost of it.”

There is the added benefit of being able to vent out one’s frustrations and being able to legally break stuff with various handheld instruments of destruction.

The smash rooms work on a credit system.

“Customers buy a package. We have two different packages, we have basic and elite and basically the difference between those is the time limit and the amount of credits you get,” Compton said.

After customers spend money to get credits they go shopping.

“You go into our little cage of items and you can pick out what you want,” he said. “A lot of people’s favorite part is kind of picking your items and then you can buy more credits.”

The items range in size from plates all the up to a big screen television.

“You can also come and bring your own stuff,” Compton said. “It’s not really listed as a package but we do tell people like for a $20 flat fee, you can bring whatever you want and come smash it.”

For example, there is a special going on where customers can bring in a picture of their ex and smash it for 50% off.

There is also spray paint available for those customers that are artistically inclined and want a space to legally express themselves.

Compton said he wanted to be a part of the Bellevue community for several reasons.

“We just wanted to give an indoor activity for people in Bellevue to do while also having some fun ourselves,” he said. “I mean I probably go smash something once a week.”

For more information on Bellevue Breakout, visit bellevuebreakout.com.

