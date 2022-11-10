Bellevue cancels Veterans Day parade due to frigid forecast this Saturday

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community has cancelled Saturday's Veterans Day parade due to a forecast calling for single-digit wind chill.

Bellevue University's inaugural Veterans Expo will be held indoors from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday as originally planned.

Papillion’s American Legion Post 32 will hold its Veterans Day services on Friday at 11 a.m. in the upstairs of the post hall, 230 W. Lincoln St. The group decided Monday to move the indoors from Veterans Park due to the forecast.

Several other Sarpy County commemorations are planned to take place indoors.

The Bellevue chamber said on social media and a news release Thursday morning that its parade committee made the decision to cancel the parade. The parade had already been postponed from last Saturday because of a forecast that included the possibility of snow, which didn't ultimately materialize.

The National Weather Service office in Valley is forecasting a high near 32 degrees at Offutt Air Force Base on Saturday. A northwest wind will blow 5 to 9 mph, with guests as high as 16 mph, and the low Saturday night is expected to be around 17 degrees.

Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day, according to the weather service, which encouraged Nebraskans to equip their vehicles with a winter survival kit that includes flashlights, batteries, phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, a shovel,and booster cables.

Michelle Andahl, president of the Bellevue chamber, said on social media that last week's postponement wasn't an easy decision to make.

"We appreciate your understanding as we make this difficult decision to keep everyone safe and maximize attendance and participation in this community event to honor our Veterans," Andahl said in a Facebook post.