Bellevue chamber suspends operations, citing loss of tax-exempt status in 2011

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community is suspending its programs and referring members to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Andahl, the Bellevue chamber's president and CEO, announced this week that the chamber board of directors voted Dec. 29 to suspend programs at her recommendation.

In a letter to chamber members and posted publicly online, Andahl said that the chamber lost its federal tax exempt status with the IRS in 2011 because it did not file the proper annual tax forms.

While the chamber is listed as a nonprofit in good standing by the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, Andahl said the organization hasn't yet been reinstated by the IRS and that her "personal ethics would not allow me to continue accepting any member funding in 2023 without this being resolved."

"Our Board is in full agreement and with that, we will be suspending chamber programming starting today," Andahl wrote in the letter, which is dated Jan. 2. "I will continue to be a trusted resource for our Board as they work through this issue. With a heavy heart, this means I will soon be ending my time as President and CEO, but I will continue to find new ways to use my business and government experience to serve our community."

Andahl said that the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce "will now provide all Chamber of Commerce services to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Bellevue area." She praised the Sarpy chamber for "doing tremendous things" and its expansion in Bellevue.

While Andahl stressed the two chambers aren't merging, she noted that many Bellevue chamber members are also part of the Papillion-based Sarpy chamber. Andahl said in the letter that "both groups will focus on helping Bellevue Chamber members explore membership opportunities with the Sarpy Chamber."

"We view this as an incredible opportunity for all Bellevue businesses and nonprofit organizations to continue to have exponentially expanded chamber experiences," Andahl said. "With a single membership investment in the Sarpy Chamber, you'll be able to take advantage of the countywide organization's extended reach as well as their tremendous networking and business-building opportunities."

Barry Haire, the Bellevue chamber's vice president of membership, will join the Sarpy chamber staff. The Sarpy chamber will continue Bellevue chamber programming such as its networking groups and programs associated with Offutt Air Force Base.

Andahl said she knew there would be "extensive work to do" when she took the reins of the organization from Kevin Hensel, who left the chamber in June 2021 to work for Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.

The chamber requested retroactive reinstatement from the IRS in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and it's filed tax forms annually since 2018, Andahl said in the letter. Last year, the chamber hired legal counsel to work on its application for reinstatement.

"There is no known timeline as to when, or if, the Chamber will be reinstated," Andahl said.

Andahl said she had hoped the reinstatement would take place before 2023. She noted that organizations can legally continue with "business as usual" while seeking a retroactive reinstatement and that there's no impact on those who have had paid memberships or done partnerships with the chamber — the issue is whether the chamber owes corporate taxes on revenue it has generated over the more than 11 years it has been without nonprofit status.

"I love this organization and community tremendously and the work we have been able to do together," Andahl said. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work for all of you."

The Bellevue chamber has served the Bellevue-Offutt community since 1961. Its members include the Bellevue Leader.