Bellevue City Council approves CDBG funding plan

The Bellevue City Council gave its approval July 19 to a plan for 2022 funding for the Community Development Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The council voted to allow Mayor Rusty Hike to submit the CBDG plan to make the following program awards:

City of Bellevue — north central city sidewalks, $178,152

Bellevue Volunteer Fire & Rescue Facility — upgrades, $40,069

Bellevue Junior Sports Association — participation assistance, $6,000

Lift Up Sarpy County — Bellevue community assistance, $72,500.

Olde Towne Tavern — complete roof work at two buildings, $27,000

Housing Foundation of Sarpy County — development director, $40,000

City of Bellevue — administration of CBDG program, $50,000

The city declined a request for $100,000 for learning center security enhancements at Asha’s House Respite Center and a portion of the requests from Lift Up Sarpy County and Olde Towne Tavern. It also stipulated that Lift Up Sarpy County use $29,907 for COVID-19 response.