Bellevue City Council Recap

BELLEVUE – The Bellevue City Council met and took action on the following at its May 3 meeting:

• Annexed areas in-and-around Sanitary and Improvement Districts No. 67 Normandy Hills and no. 242 Cedar View, and areas around the Butterfields Subdivision at Fort Crook Road South and Fairview Road.

• Made amendments to the Bellevue Municipal Code regarding parking enforcement, street and curb improvements, and sound violations. Changes were also made to the Building Code and Fire Safety section to bring it more in-line with Nebraska regulations.

• Vacated all of 37th Street between Marie and Veys Street abutting within Veys Hill Haven addition, allowing the developer to improve the area for a new church and church parking lot.

• Approved a resolution updating the Master Fee Schedule in numerous sections, some with minor fee increases.

• Authorized a lease agreement with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

• Approved a new Participating Provider Agreement with Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

• Approved agreements with SEI and Cox Communications for security cameras and other law enforcement technical upgrades for $138,000.

• Approved an amended agreement with HGM Associates Inc., for the Public Works Facility Master Plan Project for $36,700.

• Approved an agreement with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. for professional services for the Gilmore Lake Road Improvements Project.

• Approved the purchase of three pickup trucks for the street department from Anderson Ford for $114,000.

• Approved agreements with Bellevue University for the cost sharing of the Haworth Park Wastewater Collection System for $143,000.

The Bellevue City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.

