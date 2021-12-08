Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at it Dec. 7 meeting:

Held a second reading and voted to waive third reading of an ordinance that will rezone an area around Fort Crook Road South and Fairview Road for the purpose of industrial development.

A representative from the applicant Zapo, LLC, said there is no definitive plan for the land as of now but wanted to have land use changed to close on the property before the end of the year.

Held a second reading reading of an ordinance that requests to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Marchio's Subdivision Replat 1, being a replat of Lot 1, Marchio's Subdivision, from a rural estate to RS-120 for the purpose of single-family residential development.

Held the second reading of an ordinance that would rezone North 1/2 of the East 35.2' of Lot 2, and the North 1/2 of Lot 3, Tiller's Hillcrest Addition, from RS-84 to RD-60 for the purpose of duplex residential.

Held the second reading reading to rezone Lot 1, Fort Crook Addition, from BG to ML for the purpose of outdoor storage.

Held the second reading of an Ordinance to redefine ward boundaries due to the 2020 Census.

Held the first reading of an ordinance to request to rezone an area located generally around 16th Avenue and Jefferson Street, together with the adjacent vacated streets, avenues, and alleys, from RD-60-OTO to RG-28-PS, with site plan approval, for the purpose of multi-family residential development.

Held the first reading of an ordinance that would amend Bellevue municipal code adding a section regarding outdoor fireplace permitting requirements.

Held the first reading of an ordinance to approve the sale and conveyance of approximately 24.85 acres of property to Redwood USA LLC.

Approved and authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the agreement with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. for professional services for the City of Bellevue's Stonecroft Park Improvements project, in an amount not to exceed $24,595.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement with HGM Associates, Inc. for professional services for the City of Bellevue's M146(321) Harlan Drive over Fort Crook Road Bridge Repairs project, in an amount not to exceed $36,100.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreements with AVI Systems, Inc. for the 1510 Wall Street Training Room Audiovisual Upgrades project, in an amount not to exceed $64,154.78.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement with 4Seams Academy LLC for use of Aspen Park ballfields.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the First Amendment to the Interlocal Agreement with Law Enforcement Agencies in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, dated July 17, 2020, to include the Village of Boys Town.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the contract with Motorola Solutions, in an amount not to exceed $341,740. The purchase would go toward the Bellevue Police Department's need to update its cruiser and body camera equipment along with new servers to store the data.

BPD would also be improving its license plate recognition system in a mobile and stationary function.

The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at 1500 Wall St.

