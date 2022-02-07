Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its Feb. 1 meeting:

• Approved an ordinance amending and adding a section to Bellevue Municipal Code regarding outdoor fireplace permitting requirements. The updates will reflect the most current International Fire Code sections and better reflect the current permitting process for an outdoor fireplace.

• Held a second reading of an ordinance to rezone Lot 3, LGB Properties Replat One, from RE to RS-120 for the purpose of existing residential development. The council moved to table the public hearing of this ordinance to Feb. 15.

The daughters of Ray Fornoff wrote in a letter their opposition to the rezone but asked for a continuance to allow them to deal with their late father's estate.

• Held a second reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Heer and Theer Addition for the purpose of residential and commercial development.

Held a second reading of an ordinance to rezone Tax Lot 6A6 from business general to general residential for the purpose of an adolescent care facility.

• Held a second reading of an ordinance to repeal city code regarding sale of cigarettes, tobacco, etc., products to minors. The Nebraska Legislature changed the age to sell tobacco products to 21 instead of 18.

The Bellevue Police Department does not issue citations under city code for this violation since there is an exact state statue on this item. Under the repeal, BPD would just refer to state statue for enforcement.

• Approved a resolution approving the use of ARPA funding for the design costs for a water main extension in the estimated amount of $1.1 million.

• Approved a resolution that authorizes the Mayor to sign the CRRSSA Fund Purchase Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the 2022 Major Street Resurfacing Project, in an amount of $360,233.

• Approved and authorized the Mayor to sign a Service Agreement with GRP and Associates, Inc. for medical waste disposal, in an amount not to exceed $180.

• Approved and authorized the Mayor to sign an agreement with Omaha Public Power District for OPPD's facilities relocation with the 36th Street widening project, Bline to Sheridan (MAPA-5061(5), C.N. 22276), in an amount not to exceed $599,029.07.

The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.

