Bellevue City Council recap

• Approved the purchase to replace two end of life servers with three host systems and a flash storage system (comes with a five-year service and maintenance agreement) from Dell Technologies, in an amount not to exceed $130,323.31.

• Approved a agreement with Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson Inc. for six police motorcycles, in an amount not to exceed $20,160.

• Authorized the mayor to sign the Lockton's Employee Wellness Program Agreement for fiscal year 2021-2022 in an amount not to exceed $21,780.

• Approved the Traveler's/Chubb/MWECC renewal proposal for the City's fiscal year 2021-2022 property/casualty insurances, in an amount not to exceed $621,049.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the amendment extending the 2019 CDBG Sub-recipient Agreement with Habitat for Humanity for Sarpy County for the 2020 Land Purchase Project, in an amount not to exceed $22,000.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign Change Order #2 to the original with DIY Holding Company, LLC, increasing the contract for the 2021 Concrete Pavement Rehab Project, in an amount not to exceed $103,301 (increase to be paid from current cemetery budget.)