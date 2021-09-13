Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its Sept. 7 meeting:
• Approved an ordinance to rezone Lot 7, Tiller's 4th Addition, from general business district to low-density mixed housing use. The council also approved a site plan approval for Lot 7, Tiller's 4th Addition.
• Approved an ordinance requesting to rezone Lots 1 and 2 Harold Square Replat One, being a replat of Lot 49, Harold Square from a two-family residential district to a single family and two-family residential district, for the purpose of a single-family residence and care facility for disabled adults.
• Approved an ordinance that will amend Bellevue Municipal Code by adding a new section regarding the declaration of nuisance and abatement procedure for unlawful storage of building materials on streets and sidewalks.
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the Annual Appropriations Bill.
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2021–2022 Fiscal Year Budget.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code pertaining to firework structures, screening and adding a section on special fireworks applications.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of Public Safety Department Tax Anticipation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, in a principal amount not to exceed $3,500,000. The council voted to waive the rule requiring three readings in order to ensure lower interest rates.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds, in One or more Series, in an aggregate stated principal amount not to exceed $1,500,000.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend sections city of Bellevue Zoning Ordinance, regarding the addition of recycling collection and processing facilities as a permitted use.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 12B & 13C, South of Drainage Ditch, Butterfields Subdivision, for the purpose of light industrial development
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend City of Bellevue Zoning Ordinance, regarding solar energy. Currently, there is no language in city code regarding commercial/utility grade solar energy conversion systems and this ordinance would rectify this.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Whispering Timber Estates Replat 7, for the purpose of existing residential development; and small subdivision plat Lots 1 and 2, Whispering Timber Estates Replat 7.
• Approved first reading of a compensation ordinance reflecting pay ranges covered under collective bargaining agreements and unclassified positions.
• Authorized the mayor to sign the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance for 2021.
• Approved the purchase to replace two end of life servers with three host systems and a flash storage system (comes with a five-year service and maintenance agreement) from Dell Technologies, in an amount not to exceed $130,323.31.
• Approved a agreement with Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson Inc. for six police motorcycles, in an amount not to exceed $20,160.
• Authorized the mayor to sign the Lockton's Employee Wellness Program Agreement for fiscal year 2021-2022 in an amount not to exceed $21,780.
• Approved the Traveler's/Chubb/MWECC renewal proposal for the City's fiscal year 2021-2022 property/casualty insurances, in an amount not to exceed $621,049.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the amendment extending the 2019 CDBG Sub-recipient Agreement with Habitat for Humanity for Sarpy County for the 2020 Land Purchase Project, in an amount not to exceed $22,000.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign Change Order #2 to the original with DIY Holding Company, LLC, increasing the contract for the 2021 Concrete Pavement Rehab Project, in an amount not to exceed $103,301 (increase to be paid from current cemetery budget.)
• Authorized the mayor to sign Amendment No. 1 to the original agreement with RJN Group, Inc. increasing the agreement for the Whitted Creek Sanitary Basin Modeling Project, in an amount not to exceed $10,000.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Civilian Employees Association of Bellevue (CEAB) Collective Bargaining Agreement for the term October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Bellevue Professional Management Association (BPMA) Collective Bargaining Agreement for the term October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Bellevue Police Command Staff Association (BPCSA) Collective Bargaining Agreement for the term October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Bellevue Police Officer Association (BPOA) Collective Bargaining Agreement for the term October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025.
The next city council meeting will be on Sept.21 at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall St.
Agendas can be found online at https://meeting.sparqdata.com/public/Organization/Bellevue.