Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council voted and discussed the following at its Nov. 2 meeting:

Approved the cancellation of the Jan. 4 council meeting.

Approved the third reading of an ordinance that will rezone Lots 1 and 2, Kunes Addition Replat One, being a replat of Lot 1, Kunes Addition from RA to RE for the purpose of single family residential development.

Authorized the mayor to sign the proposal for the demolition of the structures located at 3636 Edna St.

Accept and authorize the mayor to sign the proposal for the demolition of the structures located at 708 E. LaPlatte Road.

Accept and authorize the mayor to sign the proposal for the demolition of the structures located at 720 E. LaPlatte Road.

Approve and authorized the mayor to sign the easements between the City of Bellevue and Omaha Development Foundation, in the amount of $1,810 for temporary easement and $490 for permanent easement, to equal a total cost of $2,300 for the New South Lift Station, Brown River lift station improvements and force mains projects.