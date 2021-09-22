Bellevue City Council recap

Chapter 20 offenses can be cited and enforced by the Bellevue Police Department.

An example of the proposed Section 20 code violations includes that it shall be unlawful to sound any horn, drum or signaling device which creates any unreasonably loud or harsh sound and the sounding of any such device, horn or drum is for any unnecessary and unreasonable period of time.

Another example of a proposed code violation that would now be enforceable by BPD deals with noises that could be made with ones mouth.

If approved, it shall be unlawful to yell, shout, hoot, whistle or sing on the public streets, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., or at any time or place so as to annoy or disturb the comfort of persons in the vicinity of the noise.

A complete list of the proposed code violations moving from Chapter 19 to Chapter 20 can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Bellevue?meeting=495985.

• Approved first reading of an ordinance that would repeal Bellevue Municipal Code regarding noise control.

• Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code regarding application for plumbing licenses and examination requirements.