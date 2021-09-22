Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council voted and discussed the following at its Sept. 21 meeting:
• Approved a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for the approval of the application for Kinsey A. Bosselman as the new Manager for Bosselman's Pump & Pantry LLC dba "Pump & Pantry 50" at 3605 Summit Plaza Drive.
• Approved third reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code pertaining to firework structures, screening and adding a section on special fireworks applications.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance to amend Bellevue Zoning Ordinance, regarding the addition of recycling collection and processing facilities as a permitted use.
This ordinance comes from Papillion Sanitation as it looks to create a new base of operations. The tract of land they are looking to build is located near the Fort Crook and Fairview Roads intersection.
John Love, division vice president and acting district manager of Papillion Sanitation, said the proposed building would act as a hub for garbage trucks.
No material would be brought to this new facility and it would only serve as a place where garbage trucks could receive maintenance and park overnight. The proposed building would also contain parts, containers and would include space for administrative offices.
The council also approved the second reading of another ordinance tied to the proposed facility by Papillion Sanitation. The second ordinance would allow for a potential future recycling component to be added to the facility.
Love said this recycling facility would be a part of phase one of construction plans and would occur if/when such an add-on would be feasible for the company.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would amend City of Bellevue Zoning Ordinance regarding solar energy. Currently, there is no language in city code regarding commercial/utility grade solar energy conversion systems and this ordinance would rectify this.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Whispering Timber Estates Replat 7, for the purpose of existing residential development; and small subdivision plat Lots 1 and 2, Whispering Timber Estates Replat 7.
• Approved the second reading of a compensation ordinance reflecting pay ranges covered under collective bargaining agreements and unclassified positions.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance that would amend Bellevue Municipal Code by adding new sections regarding additional offenses.
This ordinance comes after a review of Chapter 19 of the Bellevue Municipal Code found that several code violations made more sense to be included in Chapter 20 of the municipal code.
Chapter 20 offenses can be cited and enforced by the Bellevue Police Department.
An example of the proposed Section 20 code violations includes that it shall be unlawful to sound any horn, drum or signaling device which creates any unreasonably loud or harsh sound and the sounding of any such device, horn or drum is for any unnecessary and unreasonable period of time.
Another example of a proposed code violation that would now be enforceable by BPD deals with noises that could be made with ones mouth.
If approved, it shall be unlawful to yell, shout, hoot, whistle or sing on the public streets, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., or at any time or place so as to annoy or disturb the comfort of persons in the vicinity of the noise.
A complete list of the proposed code violations moving from Chapter 19 to Chapter 20 can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Bellevue?meeting=495985.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance that would repeal Bellevue Municipal Code regarding noise control.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code regarding application for plumbing licenses and examination requirements.
• Approved a resolution to approve extension of moratorium on acting upon applications for any permits, zoning approvals, or zoning changes for any proposed solar plants and any related power generation facilities and authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign.
• Approved a resolution approving park expenditure for Sanitary Improvement District (SID) No. 334 (Falcon Pointe), in an amount not to exceed $330,000.
• Approved the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Revitalization Fund Policy and Procedures Manual.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Redwood USA LCC.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign contract with HDR to finalize the Master Plan for American Heroes Park, in an amount not to exceed $72,500.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign an agreement for professional services with Lamp Rynearson to review all parks and aquatic facilities, in an amount not to exceed $333,100.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the proposal with Lamp Rynearson to enter into a market study for a regional water park, in an amount not to exceed $31,000.
The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall St.
Agendas can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/public/Organization/Bellevue.