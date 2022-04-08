Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its April 5 meeting:

• Mayor Rusty Hike read a proclamation declaring April 22 as Earth Day.

Sarpy County's celebration will be held over the month of May.

The council had no ordinances up for second or third reading and transitioned into several first readings on the agenda:

•Held the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Overlook Addition, generally located around 2006 Fairview Road, from agricultural to residential for the purpose of single-family development.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lot 1, Powers Addition, generally located around 304 E La Platte Road, from light industrial to residential for the purpose of single family residential development.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to request to annex Sanitary and Improvement Districts No. 67 Normandy Hills and No. 242 Cedar View; and all abutting rights-of-way.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to request to annex Tax Lot 9A1 except right of way, Section 23-13-13, Tax Lot 9B except right of way, Section 23-13-13, and the Irregular Northeasterly Part of Tax Lots 14A and 14B, Section 23-13-13; all located in Section 23, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M.; and all abutting rights-of-way.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to request to annex Tax Lots 5A and 16A and the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼, and the North ½ of the Southeast ¼, West of Road, located in Section 23, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M., and Part of Tax Lot 3, Lying West of 5th Street, located in Section 14, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M.; and all abutting rights-of-way.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to request to annex part of Tax Lot F1A, and part of Tax Lot J, except the part taken for NRD.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to approve the sale and conveyance of two parcels of city property to Carla Alexandra Miller, in an amount of $20,000 per lot.

The council voted to waive the rules and hold a public hearing and final vote at the April 5 meeting. The council voted to approve the sale to Clara Miller.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to amend certain sections of Chapter 18 of the Bellevue Municipal Code and to add new sections pertaining to parking enforcement.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 20, Article 1, Sections 20-16 and 20-20.1 of City Code relating to certain offenses.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to request to vacate all of 37th Street between Marie Street and Veys Street abutting within "Veys Hill Haven Addition" and Lot 2 and 3, Block 1, Veys Hill Haven Addition and Lots 2, 3A, 3B, 4, 5, and 6 of Block 2, Veys Hill Haven Addition located in Section 20, T14N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 28, Article III, Section 28-77 and 28-77.1 of City Code amending certain language pertaining to costs and other fees relating to permitting.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to amend Section 12-36 (903.3.1.2) of the 2021 International Fire Code. This code change allows the city of Bellevue to remain equivalent to the state building code instead of being more restrictive.

• Approved the event application of the Bellevue Community Foundation to host the Bellevue Rocks Riverfront Festival from June 9-11.

•Approved and authorized the operation of a satellite keno location at the business operated by Papa Chucks Corporation dba "Papa Chucks Bar and Grill" at 910 Fort Crook Road S.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the CDBG subrecipient agreement with Lift Up Sarpy County for the Car Match Assistance Program, in an amount not to exceed $15,000.

• Approved and authorized mayor to sign the amendment extending the CDBG-CV subrecipient agreement with the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County for the CDBG-CV Housing Assistance Program, in an amount not to exceed $145,479.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the redevelopment agreement and Redevelopment Promissory Note, allowing up to $1,807,000 plus accrued interest, to offset TIF eligible expenses, for TKC Chandler LLC Redevelopment Project located on Tax Lot H2 and Lot 5, Edward Warren Addition.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the contract with Municipal and Contractors Sealing Products, Inc. (MCSP) for the Harvell Drive Storm Sewer Emergency Repair Project, in an amount not to exceed $215,127.90 plus potential city initiated change orders of up to 10% for a total project cost of $236,640.69.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the contract with Royalty Roofing and Renovation for a new roof at Bellevue's Professional Building, 2206 Longo Drive, in an amount not to exceed $126,285.80.

The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be on April 19 at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall St.

