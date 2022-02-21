Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City council met and discussed the following at its Feb. 15 meeting:

Approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone Lot 3, LGB Properties Replat One, from RE to RS-120 for the purpose of existing residential development.

Approved the third reading of an ordinance rezone Lots 1 and 2, Heer and Theer Addition for the purpose of residential and commercial development, generally located at 2304 Lincoln Road. Councilman Thomas Burns was the sole no vote.

Approved a request for small subdivision plat Lots 1 and 2, Heer and Theer Addition. Burns was the sole no vote.

Denied the third reading of an ordinance to rezone Tax Lot 6A6, generally located at 105 Fort Crook Road S., for the purpose of an adolescent care facility. City Administrator Jim Ristow said the city will wait to hear back from the applicant with an request for proposal so the city knows what they are looking for.

Approved the third reading of an ordinance to repeal city code regarding sale of cigarettes, tobacco, etc., products to minors. The Nebraska Legislature changed the age to sell tobacco products to 21 instead of 18.

The Bellevue Police Department does not issue citations under city code for this violation since there is an exact state statue on this item. Under the repeal, BPD would just refer to state statue for enforcement.

Introduced the first reading of an ordinance authorizing and providing for the issuance of General Obligation Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, in an amount not to exceed 2.02 million dollars.

The council voted to hold a public hearing and vote on the ordinance that night. Typically an ordinance will be introduced on the first reading, discussed in a public hearing in the second reading and voted on during the third reading.

These bonds will be used to refinance existing bonds and the city will save $100,000 in interest rates. City Finance Director Rich Severson said the reason for the accelerated timeline is that interest rates go up all the time and the current rates are favorable and will save money.

The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance in full to save the city $100,000.

Approved the issuance of a certificate of participation of up to $4 million and authorizing and approving a lease-purchase transaction and related matters, for the acquisition of a facility to be used as a new location for the city library. Burns was the sole no vote.

Introduced the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lot 1, F.J. Fitzgerald’s Subdivision for the purpose of a childcare center.

Introduced the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 154 through 196, and Outlots “F” through “J,” Spring Ridge, generally located at South 21st Street and Gilmore Lake Road, for the purpose of single-family and multi-family residential development.

Introduced the first reading of an ordinance toto rezone Lots 1 through 38, and Outlot A, Chandler Creek, generally located around West Chandler Road. and South 35th Street, for the purpose of single family residential development.

Introduced the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 through 191, located at South 54th Street and Highway 370, for the purpose of commercial, multi-family and single-family residential development.

Approved the conditional use permit for Lot 3, LGB Properties Replat One, for the purpose of an Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care Home located at 13510 S. 36th St.

Approved a resolution approving and authorizing the mayor to sign the CRRSSA Fund Purchase Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) in exchange for receiving a share of the cash payment, in the amount of $360,233.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the twelfth extension to the contract with Justin Thoms for custom farming approximately 61 acres at 36th Street and Capehart Road, in an amount not to exceed $13,833.00. The council also approved the twelfth extension to the contract with Justin Thoms for custom farming approximately 62 acres near the Bellevue Sports Complex, in an amount not to exceed $31,997.00 and to waive Council Policy 4 requiring solicitation of bids for goods and services costing more than $30,000.

Approved and authorized the council president to sign the amendment extending the Community Development Block Grant Subrecipient Agreement with All-Brite Glass and Screen, in the amount of $7,358.

Approved and authorized the council president to sign the amendment extending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subrecipient Agreement with Marathon Ventures, LLC, in the amount of $37,525.50.

Approved and authorized the council president to sign the amendment extending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subrecipient Agreement with Bellevue Junior Sport Association, in the amount of $5,030.

Approved and authorized the council president to sign the amendment extending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subrecipient Agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, in the amount of $38,000.

Approved and authorized the council president to sign the amendment extending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subrecipient Agreement with Eastern Nebraska Community Action Plan (ENCAP), in the amount of $19,067.34.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign a five year maintenance contract with KFT Fire Trainer for annual preventive maintenance service to keep burn props operational, in an annual amount not to exceed $8,576.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign a five year service agreement with Stryker for annual preventive maintenance, in an annual amount not to exceed $15,917.10.

Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Supplemental Agreement to the Professional Services Agreement with Alfred Benesch & Co. for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) annual reporting, in an amount not to exceed $16,920.

The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be on March 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1500 Wall St.

