Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at it April 19 meeting:

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Overlook Addition, general location 2006 Fairview Road, for the purpose of residential development.

The requested change of zone will match the existing zoning of the adjacent properties and will also bring the property into conformance.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to rezone Lot 1, Powers Addition, for the purpose of single family residential development.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to request to annex Sanitary and Improvement Districts 67 Normandy Hills and 242 Cedar View; and all abutting rights-of-way.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to request to annex Tax Lot 9A1 except right of way, Section 23-13-13, Tax Lot 9B except right of way, Section 23-13-13, and the Irregular Northeasterly Part of Tax Lots 14A and 14B, Section 23-13-13; all located in Section 23, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M.; and all abutting rights-of-way.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to request to annex Tax Lots 5A and 16A and the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼, and the North ½ of the Southeast ¼, West of Road, located in Section 23, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M., and Part of Tax Lot 3, Lying West of 5th Street, located in Section 14, T13N, R13E of the 6th P.M.; and all abutting rights-of-way.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to request to annex Part of Tax Lot F1A, and Part of Tax Lot J.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to amend certain sections of Chapter 18 of the Bellevue Municipal Code and to add new sections pertaining to parking enforcement.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 20, Article 1, Sections 20-16 and 20-20.1 of City Code relating to certain offenses.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance requesting to vacate all of 37th Street between Marie Street and Veys Street abutting within "Veys Hill Haven Addition" and Lot 2 and 3, Block 1, Veys Hill Haven Addition and Lots 2, 3A, 3B, 4, 5, and 6 of Block 2, Veys Hill Haven Addition located in Section 20, T14N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to to amend Chapter 28, Article III, Section 28-77 and 28-77.1 of City Code amending certain language pertaining to costs and other fees relating to permitting.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to amend Section 8-18 of Chapter 8 of City Code pertaining to Fire Section 903.3.1.2 of the 2021 International Building Code. This will allow for the city of Bellevue to remain equivalent to state building code.

• Held the second reading of an ordinance to amend Section 12-36 (903.3.1.2) of the 2021 International Fire Code.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance reflecting pay ranges for employees of the City that are unclassified. The council voted to hold a public hearing and a vote so as to not delay hiring. The ordinance passed unanimously.

• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign a three-year contract with Lumen (CenturyLink Communications) for long distance phone service for IP based desk phones at an average cost of $400.00 per month for all city phones.

The next city council meeting will be on May 3 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.