Bellevue City Council recap

The much-needed library renovation project for the Bellevue Public Library has taken a turn.

Instead of renovating the current location at 1003 Lincoln Road, the City of Bellevue Announced at its Oct. 5 meeting that the library might change locations.

During the often-quiet administrative reports portion of the meeting, City Administrator Jim Ristow provided the update on the Bellevue Public Library renovation project.

Ristow said the city had allocated $4.5 million to the project but due to COVID-related labor and supply shortages the price went up.

He said the added cost would be around $6 million if the city were to renovate the current building.

"We started looking at secondary options. We do currently have an alternate building vendor contract with an option to purchase it. We're kind of working on some details to where we would move the library to this new building and actually have co-tenants in that building," Ristow said.

Ristow said where the city is hung up now on size, whether that be relocating tenants or adding additional square footage to the alternate building.

He said the goal is to have $5 million purchase price along with the remodeling.