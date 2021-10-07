Bellevue City Council recap

The much-needed library renovation project for the Bellevue Public Library has taken a turn.
Instead of renovating the current location at 1003 Lincoln Road, the City of Bellevue Announced at its Oct. 5 meeting that the library might change locations.
During the often-quiet administrative reports portion of the meeting, City Administrator Jim Ristow provided the update on the Bellevue Public Library renovation project.
Ristow said the city had allocated $4.5 million to the project but due to COVID-related labor and supply shortages the price went up.
He said the added cost would be around $6 million if the city were to renovate the current building.
"We started looking at secondary options. We do currently have an alternate building vendor contract with an option to purchase it. We're kind of working on some details to where we would move the library to this new building and actually have co-tenants in that building," Ristow said.
Ristow said where the city is hung up now on size, whether that be relocating tenants or adding additional square footage to the alternate building.
He said the goal is to have $5 million purchase price along with the remodeling.
As for the current library location the city is looking to repurpose it and use it for two other purposes.
Ristow did not disclose the location of the alternate building for the library or the services that would be provided in the repurposed building at 1003 Lincoln Road.
No timeline was provided regarding the timeline of when the library would move or when the current building would be repurposed.
In other action:
Approved the third reading of an ordinance to amend Bellevue Zoning Ordinance, regarding the addition of recycling collection and processing facilities as a permitted use.
This ordinance comes from Papillion Sanitation as it looks to create a new base of operations. The tract of land they are looking to build is located near the Fort Crook and Fairview Roads intersection.
Approved the third reading of an ordinance that would amend City of Bellevue Zoning Ordinance regarding solar energy. Currently, there is no language in city code regarding commercial/utility grade solar energy conversion systems and this ordinance would rectify this.
Approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Whispering Timber Estates Replat 7, for the purpose of existing residential development; and small subdivision plat Lots 1 and 2, Whispering Timber Estates Replat 7.
Approved the third reading of a compensation ordinance reflecting pay ranges covered under collective bargaining agreements and unclassified positions.
Approved the second reading of a compensation ordinance reflecting pay ranges covered under collective bargaining agreements and unclassified positions.
Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would amend Bellevue Municipal Code by adding new sections regarding additional offenses.
This ordinance comes after a review of Chapter 19 of the Bellevue Municipal Code found that several code violations made more sense to be included in Chapter 20 of the municipal code.
Chapter 20 offenses can be cited and enforced by the Bellevue Police Department.
An example of the proposed Section 20 code violations includes that it shall be unlawful to sound any horn, drum or signaling device which creates any unreasonably loud or harsh sound and the sounding of any such device, horn or drum is for any unnecessary and unreasonable period of time.
Another example of a proposed code violation that would now be enforceable by BPD deals with noises that could be made with one’s mouth.
If approved, it shall be unlawful to yell, shout, hoot, whistle or sing on the public streets, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., or at any time or place so as to annoy or disturb the comfort of persons in the vicinity of the noise.
A complete list of the proposed code violations moving from Chapter 19 to Chapter 20 can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Bellevue?meeting=495985
Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code regarding application for plumbing licenses and examination requirements.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance that would request to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Kunes Addition Replat One, being a replat of Lot 1, Kunes Addition from RA to RE for the purpose of single-family residential development, small subdivision plat Lots 1 and 2, Kunes Addition Replat One; and waiver of Section 6-7 (7), Subdivision Regulations
Approved a resolution to operate a satellite keno location at the business operated by East Coasts Eats LLC dba "Sinful Burger" at 4005 Twin Creek Dr., Bellevue and authorized the mayor to sign.
Approved a resolution to declare as blighted and substandard Lot 1, College Apartments Addition.
Approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-550 4x4/Braun Med Unit, in an amount not to exceed $257,400.
Voted to remove an item on the agenda regarding a separate agreement with Chamber of Commerce for additional funding for marketing and rebranding services.
Michelle Andahl, CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce was at the meeting to request the item regarding additional funding be removed from the agenda.
The chamber had been working with the city for the past two years on a rebranding and marketing initiative for Bellevue.
Andahl said the Bellevue had contributed $100,000 to the project and the chamber has supplied around $81,000 of their own funds in the process.
"The original contract was for us only to get to this point with the city and the contract expired in September of 2020, and we completed what's in the MOU," Andahl said.
She said after conversations with the council members, mayor and others associated with the city that it was time to hand the torch off to Bellevue.
"We could tell that at this point they need to take over because they know how they best want the city to be rebranded. So, we're very excited for them to go on," Andahl said.
The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall St.
Agendas can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/public/Organization/Bellevue.