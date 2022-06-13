Bellevue City Council: Ward 2 seat could be filled by petition, write-in candidates

The newest member of the Bellevue City Council will need to act fast.

Whoever replaces Bob Stinson on the council will need to decide whether to run by petition to join the November general election ballot or whether to run as a write-in candidate.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said last week that two applicants had expressed interest in the spot, and they -- along with other interested residents -- would have until Sept. 1 to file a petition to get on the ballot. Doing so would require gathering signatures of 10% of the total voters in the last presidential election, around 400 or so Ward 2 voters.

Running a write-in campaign is easier, but it would mean the candidate wouldn't appear on the ballot and many would likely be unaware of the choice. Write-in campaigns can be made official through Oct. 28, although both approaches requires filing a fee with the Bellevue City Clerk's office before filing with the Sarpy County Election Commission.

"We want to see some folks filing and being on the ballot," council member Don Preister said. "That's the best way: Letting the voters make the choice."

Hike has 45 days to fill the vacancy, and he said he plans to have a confirmation vote at the next Bellevue City Council meeting. Stinson's name has been removed from the ballot.

"Bob was a lifelong citizen of Bellevue," Hike said during the June 7 council meeting. "On behalf of the entire city of Bellevue, the city council here, all the employees of the City of Bellevue (and) myself, I want to extend our gratitude to Linda, Jason, Jen and the entire Stinson family."

