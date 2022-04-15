Bellevue City Council Ward IV candidates present goals at forum

Although across Sarpy County there are several city council races that are uncontested, there is a different story brewing in Bellevue.

The Ward IV seat on the council is the only contested Bellevue City Council race this year.

The race features incumbent Kathy Welch against fellow Bellevue resident Bruce Yoder.

Yoder is an Omaha South High School graduate, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a master's degree in architecture and moved to Bellevue in 2009.

Yoder said he saw the Bellevue Master Plan in 2009 and that it was part of the reason for him coming to the city.

"Here we stand 14 years later, I have two daughters now and didn't have kids when we moved here," Yoder said. He said the improvements on Fort Crook have been minimal.

"The only improvements on Fort Crook, other than getting a grant to stripe bike lanes and then a violent effort to remove the bikes lanes, which were not very safe, as well as securing the concrete plant, cleaning it up and selling it to a developer with no time constraints on it," Yoder said.

He said the concrete plant is still sitting empty.

If elected, Yoder said his goals are simple.

"Just help Bellevue become a better community that surrounding areas want to achieve to be and that residents and businesses want to move to," Yoder said. "We can say whatever we want but are losing out to neighboring communities like La Vista and Gretna."

Welch said there was a lot of groundwork to be done in her first term to turn the city around from the previous administration.

"Our previous administration was betting on a song and a prayer, hoping to fund projects without having the money in place," Welch said.

Welch said the current administration runs Bellevue like a business because the city is a large corporation.

"One of our great employees stated that we have gotten more done in three years than the other administrations have in 25 years," Welch said. "This administration is working together so cohesively and organized and just starting to get things done."

Welch said there are a lot of wheels in motion and that it will take four years to finish what the administration has started.

"There are so many good things coming down the pipe that everyone has been a part of accomplishing," Welch said. "I am asking the voters to allow us to finish, the last thing we want to do is to set the expectations to the voters and not get anything accomplished."

Yoder believes that the city needs to create more focused districts, such as street improvement projects.

"We need to put our foot forward if we are going to expect other people to invest money into our community," Yoder said.

He said, longterm, the Highway 34 Corridor is a critical project for the future of Bellevue and the rest of Sarpy County.

"We also need to remember Olde Town and Fort Crook Road and create districts and design standards," Yoder said. He said one of the larger complaints he heard when he campaigned two years ago was the look of Bellevue.

"Just hearing things like, oh, we are just going to get tiny boxes and they'll have no Bellevue feeling to it," Yoder said.

He said he hopes to create some design standards to give visitors a sense of Bellevue.

"You come to Bellevue and you know you are in Bellevue," Yoder said.

Yoder hopes the city can create some high-quality amenities such as walking trails and a water park, as well as a western smaller library and a community center.

"Projects that we can do as a city that will act as a catalyst in investments," Yoder said.

Yoder reiterated several times that one bigger challenge facing Bellevue is losing potential residents to other communities.

"Right now we are not the leaders in Sarpy County, we need to act on the civic projects to attract those businesses and residents," Yoder said.

Welch said the city needs to set aside funds for commercial and retail development and stay fluid enough to keep up with the times.

"Big malls, outdoor malls don't work anymore, so what are the things that work?" Welch said. "It is getting the message out to let developers know we are open for business and working together to put the best product in the right place."

Welch said another thing to look at is job retention.

"We want people that live in our city to be able to work in our city and play in our city," Welch said.

She said entertainment options come in the form of things like a water park or an entertainment sector.

"The one thing that this administration has done more than any other administration is actually asking the people of Bellevue, what do you want? What do you think?" Welch said.

When asked if there was one thing she could accomplish in a new term, Welch said accomplishing one thing is "grossly" underestimating what the city can accomplish.

"We have so many projects going that affect all the citizens in Bellevue, as well as the Ward IV residents," Welch said.

Yoder said picking one thing is not really feasible and hopes the city can accomplish more than that.

"If I had to pick one thing it would be to create a clear and concise roadmap, plan, cost and funding mechanisms for Fort Crook's redevelopment," Yoder said.

He said Fort Crook connects Bellevue to several surrounding communities.

"Just letting that go kind of by the wayside like it has for the last 20 years plus is not an option for the city," Yoder said.

