Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson laid to rest

BELLEVUE -- Funeral services for Bellevue City Councilman Robert David "Bob" Stinson were held on Wednesday, June 1 at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church.

Stinson died Thursday, May 26, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, following a short illness. He was 63.

Members of the Bellevue Police and Fire departments and other law enforcement officers were pallbearers for Stinson, who served in the Bellevue Police Department from 1990 to 2016, as well as a Rescue Squad Chief for the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. He was a police officer for the Omaha Airport Authority at the time of his death.

He was buried in Bellevue Cemetery.

“It was a fitting and moving tribute to Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson this morning as his funeral procession took him down Mission Avenue one last time on the way to his final resting place,” the City of Bellevue’s Facebook page reads.

“Bob was a true public servant and dedicated his life to public safety, his family and the Bellevue community.”

Born in Denver on January 17, 1959, Stinson moved to Bellevue with his family in 1960. He attended Bellevue Public Schools and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977. He also worked for the Bellevue Parks Department.

Stinson was first elected to the Bellevue City Council Ward 2 in November 2018. He was running unopposed for re-election in the upcoming November general election.

“Not only was Bob an excellent and caring council member, but a person of great integrity,” wrote Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike. “It was a pleasure getting to know him better these past four years. You are already missed.”

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Stinson; children Jason Stinson and Jennifer Stinson; and four brothers.