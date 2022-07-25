Bellevue Community Foundation hosts unique golf tournament at Tregaron Oaks

The Bellevue Community Foundation held its annual Bogey’s for Bellevue Golf Tournament last Friday at Tregaron Golf Course in Bellevue.

Despite temperatures in the high 90s, 29 foursomes of players enjoyed the unique tournament, which includes hitting a tee shot while sitting on a toilet, putting out for birdie with a pool stick and hitting little duckies into a pool of water.

Travis Castle – American Family Insurance, Bellevue Keno, Erwin’s Jewelry, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Adam Stoskopf – Farmers Insurance braved the heat while providing refreshments and fun games to all of the players, as did the members of the BCF Golf Committee, including Lisa Rybar, Mary Hansen, Connie Munch, George Rybar and Herman Colvin.

Players also received cold beverages and words of encouragement when they arrived at hole No. 7 from BCF Entertainment Committee volunteers Kelly Neimier, Jennifer Eby, Mindy Faiman and Stacy Schoonover. Matt Goetz and Stacy Lambert worked behind the scenes, too.

All proceeds from this tournament will be used to help the BCF continue to support projects and organizations that enhance the Bellevue community.

The BCF just turned 10 years old and has given back over $500,000 back to the community through grants and cost shares. The BCF also hosts a number of community events for all residents of Bellevue to enjoy such as the Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival, the Husker Nation Celebration Tailgate Party and the Christmas in Olde Towne Drive Through event.

This year's tailgate party is scheduled for Oct. 15.