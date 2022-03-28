Bellevue developing updated parks master plan

The City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Parks Department are creating a long-term improvement strategy for Bellevue’s parks throughout 2022.

Part of that improvement strategy is gathering public input through surveys and community, a process that began on March 1.

All information about the master plan will be housed on DoTellBellevue.com, which will serve as a hub where public input surveys can also be taken.

The plan is expected to be completed and presented to the City Council for a vote in February 2023.

According to a press release, the finalized plan will prioritize equitable access to Bellevue parks for everyone who visits them. This includes those who use the parks now and those who wish to use the parks in the future.

"Parks provide a gathering place for the community and let us come together,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said in the release. “I am excited to hear residents' input and learn more about what they want to see in the future parks system."

There will be multiple surveys and community workshops throughout the spring and summer of 2022. The first survey launched March 1 on DoTellBellevue.com. It will be available through April 15.

Direct input from the community will guide how the parks system is updated, including where and what improvements are prioritized.

This input will be compiled into a report and provided to the core working group to use as a foundation for the plan, allowing the City of Bellevue to design a parks system that everyone can enjoy for years to come.

"The parks system is an important piece of our community, and updating the Parks Master Plan will ensure the Bellevue parks and facilities are well-maintained and accessible for all residents," Public Works Director Doug Clark said in a press release. “We encourage all residents to participate in these engagement efforts and we hope they will visit their parks and let us know their feedback.”

Updates regarding surveys, workshops and the plan’s progress will be sent via email and can also be found by visiting DoTellBellevue.com.

