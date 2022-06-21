Bellevue diners fill Moran's Grill in opening weeks

Bellevue has enthusiastically embraced Moran’s Grill.

The new restaurant in Twin Creek Plaza, which took over the space vacated by Lansky’s, has seen large crowds and waits stretching as long as 45 minutes since opening its doors earlier this month.

“We are just trying to keep up with everything,” co-owner Andrea Moran said in an interview. She owns the restaurant with her father Steven Kranau, and her husband Julio Moran runs the kitchen.

Moran’s Grill held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with the Bellevue and Sarpy County chambers of commerce. The family business moved to Bellevue from the American Legion Post 32 hall, and it’s since been replaced there by Poppin’ Smoke Southern Grill.

Andrea Moran said the restaurant has gone from one to two cooks a day to having four or five, and Moran’s is still hiring additional servers. The crowd has been a mix of Moran’s regulars, local residents and those checking out one of Bellevue’s newest dining options.

“There’s a couple that comes in every day for lunch or supper every single day,” Moran said.

Her husband has more than two decades in the restaurant industry, and the couple got their start at the Legion hall after they looked at it for their wedding.

When they heard Lansky’s spot, which features a party room, was available, they came out immediately. They’d missed out on other locations, but it worked out this time.

“Everything happens for a reason,” she said.

Moran’s menu features a wide variety, including pizza, pasta, burgers, wraps, baskets, steaks, wings, a salad bar and an extensive selection of appetizers. Specials and the full menu are available at facebook.com/MoransGrill.

“They have been serving up some of the most amazing meals for a couple of years now,” Michelle Andahl, president of the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said during remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Moran’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except it closes at 8 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant can be reached at 402-677-1142.

