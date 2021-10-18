Bellevue East cross country runner exchanged time for sportsmanship

It was because of this personal experience with not being able to finish a race that Schutt said he felt the need to assist Cerveny.

"I've been in that situation before and it really does suck. Like for two weeks straight, I was like really, really upset with myself and upset with my body because I kept asking myself, you know, what if I finished, what happens if I got the medal," Schutt said.

It was not a hard choice for Schutt to stop his race.

"Ultimately I just decided I was going to help him out to the finish," Schutt said.

Cerveny was disqualified from the race and Schutt was not.

Until 2021, the National High School Federation cross country rules stated that if one runner aided another, both were disqualified. This year Rules 4-6-5g and 8-6-1e were changed so that the good Samaritan would not be penalized.

Schutt said he was not expecting the amount of attention he has been getting from helping out another runner.

"I actually got back to the tent and all my teammates who also ran the race with me, we decided we were going to go play Frisbee on the other side of Pioneers Park," Schutt said.