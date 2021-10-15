Bellevue East football loses last home game of the year to Papillion La Vista

The Bellevue East Chieftains hosted the Papillion La Vista Monarchs for their final home game of the year.

The game quickly became out of hand for East and the score as time ran out was 54-7.

Bellevue East was able to fire off 44 plays and get 16 first downs.

The Chieftains also did excellent in limiting the amount of penalties as they were only called for two and had only 10 penalty yards the entire game.

Bellevue East running back Gavin Zurcher scored the lone Chieftain touchdown in the third quarter off of a rushing attempt.

East Bead Coach Nathan Liess said his message to the team after the game was simple -- finish what you start.

"Finish what you start as hard as you started it. It can’t always be about football, got to understand life is about the 'long game' and try to use our experiences to improve ourselves as people," Liess said.

As it was East's senior night, Liess had some words for his graduating seniors.

"They are a good group of kids who, for the most part, have put in the work to be successful," he said. "Hasn’t always shown on the scoreboard but they have developed some good habits that will benefit them moving forward."

Bellevue East will attempt to win its final game of the season away in Plattsmouth on Oct. 22.

