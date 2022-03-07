Bellevue East High School names band director

Jeremy Krug has been named the director of bands at Bellevue East High School beginning the 2022-23 school year.

Krug currently serves as an assistant director of bands for Bellevue East. He came to Bellevue Public Schools in 2019 from Maryville R-II School District, where he served as middle school band director and high school assistant director from 2015 to 2019 and Lansing School District from 2013 to 2015.

Krug served in the United States military from 2002 to 2010 and then received his bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Memphis. He is currently working on his master's degree.

"I’m honored to lead the band program at Bellevue East High School and continue its remarkable legacy," said Krug. "I look forward to continue teaching our incredible students.”

Krug takes over for Charles Wright, who served as Bellevue East band director from 2018 to 2022 and will become a dean of students at Bellevue East this fall.