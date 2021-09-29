Bellevue East quarterback Mikey Gow shows promise in freshman year

Bellevue East High School football has often been overshadowed by its in-town rival and NSSA Class A powerhouse Bellevue West.
In the most recent matchup of the two Bellevue schools, West won 59-0.
Despite this, it is not all doom and gloom for the East football program.
This year, starting at quarterback is Bellevue East freshman Mikey Gow and with him, there might be a new dawn on the horizon for the team. Gow stands at 6 feet 1-inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to his 247sports.com profile.
He has also already attracted national attention from colleges.
Gow just recently visited Jim Harbaugh and company on Sept. 18 at the University of Michigan.
After the game at Michigan, Gow got a call from Iowa, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Nebraska — all interested in having him visit on a gameday.
Gow’s career at East is one that might not have never happened.
Gow’s father, Jim Gow, said the family was originally enrolled in the Bellevue West district but transferred out before eighth grade ended.
“I wanted the opportunity to compete right away for our city and I feel like that was the best chance I had. When I got over there and took the tour around the school, it already felt like a family,” Mikey Gow said.
He said he also wanted to help bring the program back to life.
“I felt like Bellevue East needed a spark and I wanted to be that spark,” he said.
All the Division I interest has not put a lot of pressure on Gow as of yet. He said the interest from these schools does give him confidence.
“I feel like if I mess up, I can just go back and look on like the failure because after all, that’s how I succeed. I look back on my mistakes and I learn from them,” Gow said.
He is also not letting the interest from schools get to his head.
“It feels great, but I’m not too worried about it right now, since I’m a freshman,” he said. “If I get an offer or get a visit, look, that’s great, it’s whatever, but I’m more focused on getting better for myself and doing better than I was yesterday.”
Nathan Liess, head football coach at East, said Mikey is an intelligent and well-developed quarterback.
“He has attended many national quarterback camps and it shows in his fundamentals and knowledge of the game. Mikey Gow has a very bright future, and we are very fortunate to have him as a Chieftain,” Liess said.
Gow also credits his teammates — in particular Will Richter, Blake Waschkowski, Gavin Zurcher, Mark Anderson, Brett Barton, Mason Chandler and Marson Chandler.
One thing in common with all the players, Gow said, is their attitude and will to succeed.
“I think this year we really focused on becoming a team a team and a family and keeping our attitudes up, and that just makes our team morale, and everything go up,” Gow said.
This increased moral boost has led everyone on the team to have a higher confidence level with each other.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in my team. Every week, I always say there’s a chance to win, whether we’re playing Bellevue West or a lower-class team,” Gow said. “I feel confidence in myself all the time. You have to have that.”
He also credits his ability to being a multi-sport athlete and that his practice playing short stop has led to some unique game-time throws.
Gow said his goal for this season and the ones to come is simple — to win and to better himself.
Growing up, he says he looked up to two quarterbacks growing up, Tom Brady and Michael Vick. Brady showed him that a quarterback can still be successful being a pocket-passer and praised Vick’s ability to keep the defense guessing.
Gow wants to have his eventual four-year legacy at East be a memorable one.
“I want to inspire others and I want to be an inspiration for others. I want them to believe in themselves and to pursue anything they want to do,” Gow said.