Bellevue East quarterback Mikey Gow shows promise in freshman year

One thing in common with all the players, Gow said, is their attitude and will to succeed.

“I think this year we really focused on becoming a team a team and a family and keeping our attitudes up, and that just makes our team morale, and everything go up,” Gow said.

This increased moral boost has led everyone on the team to have a higher confidence level with each other.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in my team. Every week, I always say there’s a chance to win, whether we’re playing Bellevue West or a lower-class team,” Gow said. “I feel confidence in myself all the time. You have to have that.”

He also credits his ability to being a multi-sport athlete and that his practice playing short stop has led to some unique game-time throws.

Gow said his goal for this season and the ones to come is simple — to win and to better himself.

Growing up, he says he looked up to two quarterbacks growing up, Tom Brady and Michael Vick. Brady showed him that a quarterback can still be successful being a pocket-passer and praised Vick’s ability to keep the defense guessing.

Gow wants to have his eventual four-year legacy at East be a memorable one.